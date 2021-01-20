Anti-parasitic Drug Ivermectin Reduces COVID-19 Transmission

‘Early administration of Ivermectin can decrease the viral loads and symptom duration in patients with mild COVID-19. This may in turn lead to reduce the viral transmission as the administration of vaccine would require almost 2 years immunizing people worldwide.’

The maximal dose of Ivermectin recommended in Europe was evaluated for its impact on viral transmission when administered within the first days after symptom onset.The team enrolled 24 patients with confirmed infection and mild symptoms. They were administered one single dose of Ivermectin or placebo within the first 72 hours after the first symptoms started.Nasal swabs and blood samples were taken at the moment of enrolment of these patients and also 1, 2 and/or 3 weeks after treatment. No difference was observed in the percentage of PCR-positive patients (100% of patients were positive in both groups) after seven days of treatments. But the mean viral load in the Ivermectin-treated group was lower (around 3x lower at 4 days and up to 18x lower at 7 days post-treatment), although the difference was not statistically significant.Reduced duration of symptoms was also seen in patients treated with Ivermectin (of 50% for loss of smell and taste and of 30% for cough).Almost no effect was seen on duration of symptoms or makers associated with inflammation that suggestsIn other ways the drug may interfere with viral entry in the cells as reported by earlier studies.says Chaccour.Source: Medindia