by Hannah Joy on  January 21, 2021 at 11:31 AM Organ Donation News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Covid-19 Pandemic Takes 50% Lives Of Liver Transplant Patients
Patients who were in need of early liver transplant died due to fear of contracting Covid-19 or due to testing positive just before the transplant surgery. Doctors said that about 50% liver transplant patients lost their lives .

According to the transplant team at the Gleneagles Global Hospitals in Lakdikapul here, during the Covid-19 lockdown and in the subsequent months, a total of 48 patients were in need to undergo liver transplant. Twenty-three patients were under regular medical supervision, they didn't contract the Covid-19 infection and underwent successful liver transplantation, while seven patients with Covid-19 infection also successfully underwent liver transplant and survived.

The doctors said that 13 patients died after delaying the procedure due to the fear of contracting the deadly virus or for associated reasons.


The remaining five patients though prepared for liver transplant surgery but got infected with Covid-19 and died in the pre-transplant stage. The main reason for these deaths being delay in transplant surgery rather than Covid-19 infection itself.

"When the condition of liver worsens, transplant is the only option before a patient, and any delay in undergoing transplant could be fatal. These patients and their family members delayed the procedure due to the fear of contracting coronavirus or other related reasons, and this delay proved costly for the victims who did not survive. It is important that people do not delay transplant when liver condition worsens," said Raghavendra Babu, clinical head and senior consultant liver transplant surgeon, Gleneagles Global Hospitals.

"Between June and December last year, we performed 30 liver transplant procedures at the Gleneagles Global Hospitals with 100 per cent success rate. Among these, seven recipients and three live donors were Covid-19 positive; and in two instances, both donors and recipients were found positive for coronavirus. Hence, it is important for people to note that liver transplant can be performed on patients who are cured of the Covid-19 virus," added Babu.

Clinical features of Covid-19 patients are highly diverse from pulmonary symptoms to neurological manifestations. Coronavirus positive patients admitted to hospitals have increased liver enzymes as a common problem, yet it can be rectified. Post liver transplant patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms are recommended to continue with immunosuppression medication. Considering these aspects, the patients must not delay from undergoing liver transplant surgery in case doctors recommend it to be performed immediately.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Common Types of Liver diseases leading to Liver Transplantation
Liver disease that ends in liver failure (end stage liver disease), disrupting several important metabolic functions needs liver transplant for patient survival.
READ MORE
Liver Transplantation
Liver transplantation is a surgical option for the treatment of liver failure where the diseased liver is replaced with a healthy one.
READ MORE
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.
READ MORE
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.
READ MORE
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.
READ MORE
Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?
The risk of dying as a result of a living donor liver segment removal is between 0.2-2.0%. The risk of morbidity is anywhere between 1.3% (in highly experienced centers) to 60%.
READ MORE
Milk Thistle
Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication milk thistle is used in cases of liver diseases.
READ MORE
Portal Hypertension
Find the facts of Portal Hypertension and TIPS including Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment and more information.
READ MORE
Sclerosing Cholangitis
Sclerosing cholangitis is a liver disease characterized by inflammation and scarring of bile ducts within and outside the liver resulting in their constriction.
READ MORE
Wilson's Disease
This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other organs.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

Hepatitis ALiverWilson's DiseaseSclerosing CholangitisMilk ThistleCurrent Treatments for Liver CancerFatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in IndiaLiving Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?Adult to Child Living Donor Liver TransplantationPortal Hypertension