Benefits of Dexamethasone may Differ Among COVID-19 Patients

‘Dexamethasone may be less effective in COVID-19 patients, having diabetes. A blood protein, called serum albumin binds with dexamethasone to transport them throughout the body. High blood sugars modify the way albumin binds with dexamethasone and hence, reduces the drug efficacy.’
The research team led by scientists at the University of Virginia, used powerful X-rays from the APS to get a full picture of the structure of serum albumin combined with dexamethasone, with aid of remote access technology. These findings re-emphasize the ways, physicians prescribe the drug for certain patients.
"Gaining new insight into the mechanisms of this drug will help doctors design more effective treatments,"
said Argonne's Bob Fischetti, life sciences advisor to the APS director. "Since the start of this pandemic, the APS has been a powerful tool for gaining insights into the virus itself, and into methods for combating it."
Source: Medindia