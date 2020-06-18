WHO Welcomes Results of Dexamethasone Against COVID-19

"This is very welcome news for those patients with severe illness," said Tedros, adding: "However, dexamethasone was shown to not have a beneficial effect for those with milder disease, who did not need respiratory support."Echoing the warning of the WHO director-general, Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO Health Emergencies Program, highlighted that dexamethasone, as a "very powerful anti-inflammatory drug", must be used under medical supervision."In fact, steroids -- particularly powerful steroids -- can be associated with viral replication. In other words, they can actually facilitate the division and replication of viruses in human bodies," said Ryan."It is not a treatment for the virus itself. It is not a prevention for the virus," he said, adding: "It's exceptionally important in this case that this drug is reserved for use in severely ill."According to Ryan, the findings from the UK, though significant, were "still just preliminary data from one study", and the WHO needs to see the final data before updating the clinical guidance and supporting countries to access and utilizing the drug in the most appropriate way possible.Source: IANS