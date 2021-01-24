Should Antidepressants Be Used For Chronic Pain?

SNRIs had a insignificant small effect on the back pain. The effect was clinically not important

SNRIs in osteoarthritis pain had a slightly stronger effect after three months

Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) were not effective for reducing back pain and related disability

Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) and SNRIs can reduce pain in people with sciatica associated with back pain, however the evidence was not enough to draw any firm conclusions

Patients taking SNRI show an increased risk of adverse events such as nausea

The study conducted is published in the journalIn order to help clinicians and patients make more informed decisions about whether to use antidepressants to treat chronic back pain and osteoarthritis pain, the study investigated the efficacy and safety of antidepressants by comparing it with placebo.Lead author of the study, Dr Giovanni Ferreira, postdoctoral research fellow at the Institute for Musculoskeletal Health at the University of Sydney and Sydney Local Health District and the University's Faculty of Medicine and Health said,Although many people are being treated with these medications, no improvement in pain was seen and can increase harm.For the study, a systemic review that involved 33 randomized controlled trials with more than 5,000 participants with low back or neck pain, sciatica, or hip or knee osteoarthritis. The trial evaluated six classes of antidepressants including tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) and serotonin-noradrenaline reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs).The scale for pain is between 0-100 which is a common threshold in studies of chronic pain. Most of the clinical trials included in the review did not consider patients with pain and depression, hence these results applied to patients for their pain condition, not depression in people living with pain.The co-authors of the study advised that those currently taking antidepressants for treating back pain and osteoarthritis should not abruptly stop the treatment. They should consult with their doctor before stopping the treatment.They added,Dr Ferreira added,Source: Medindia