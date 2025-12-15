Which Crucial Protein Elicited Mpox Vaccine Through AI?

AI spinned out monkeypox virus research through the discovery of unique protein as a target for mpox antibody therapies.

This landmark reverse vaccinology discovery was made by scientists from the University of Texas at Austin and published in Science Translational Medicine. With the novel AlphaFold AI to guide their work, researchers used viral surface protein and successfully prompted mice to produce antibodies against Mpox virus (MPXV). The innovation opens a new avenue for designing faster and superior antibody drugs.

In 2022, mpox spread globally. Vaccines developed to fight smallpox were repurposed amid the outbreak to help the most vulnerable patients, but that vaccine is complicated and costly, due to its manufacture from a whole, weakened virus.

"We wanted to find a simpler, more scalable approach," said Jason McLellan, a professor of molecular biosciences at The University of Texas at Austin and co-lead author of the study.

The study's other lead authors, Rino Rappuoli and Emanuele Andreano at the Fondazione Biotecnopolo di Siena in Italy, helped identify 12 antibodies that effectively neutralize MPXV. Using the blood of patients who had been previously infected with the virus or vaccinated against it, the researchers identified the antibodies but did not know what parts of the virus they targeted.

That's because MPXV has dozens of different proteins on its surface. The scientists knew at least one of these surface proteins was critical to spread infection, and that it could be blocked by some of the newly identified antibodies.

But which ones? They needed to find the right match—Enter the Texas team and AI. McLellan and his lab at UT Austin used the AlphaFold 3 model to predict which of the roughly 35 proteins on the surface of the virus the antibodies strongly bind to. The AI identified a protein called OPG153, and follow-up work verified the result.

This suggested that the protein would be a good target for developing new antibody therapies to treat mpox or for use in a vaccine to coax a person's immune system to fight the virus.

"It would have taken years to find this target without AI," said McLellan, the Robert A. Welch Chair in Chemistry and one of the leaders of Texas Biologics, a research group at UT Austin working to develop new drugs and other medical advances.

"It was really exciting because no one had ever considered it before for vaccine or antibody development. It had never been shown to be a target of neutralizing antibodies."

This approach differs from traditional vaccines that use a weakened version of a closely related poxvirus.

Ultimately, the researchers hope to test vaccine antigens and antibody therapies to protect against Mpox and smallpox in people. McLellan calls the approach used in this study "reverse vaccinology."

"We started with people who survived infection with monkeypox virus, isolated antibodies that they naturally produced and worked backward to find what part of the virus acted as the antigen for those antibodies. Then we engineered the antigen to elicit similar antibodies in mice," McLellan said.

Source-Eurekalert