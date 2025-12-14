REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Nasal Spray Recalled Nationwide Over Mold and Bacteria Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 14 2025 7:10 PM

FDA recalls ReBoost nasal spray nationwide, urging immediate discontinuation due to mold and bacteria posing life-threatening risks.

Nasal Spray Recalled Nationwide Over Mold and Bacteria Risk
A nasal spray sold across the United States has been recalled nationwide after testing revealed possible mold and bacterial contamination that could pose serious health risks, particularly for people with weakened immune systems (1 Trusted Source
MediNatura New Mexico, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of ReBoost Nasal Spray Due to Microbial Contamination

Go to source).

Health Officials Warn of Symptoms Linked to Contaminated Nasal Spray

MediNatura New Mexico Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its ReBoost Nasal Spray, after the product was found to contain yeast and mold, as well as microbial contamination involving Achromobacter, a type of bacteria, at levels exceeding safety specifications. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Ten Common Drug-Drug interactions
Ten Common Drug-Drug interactions
Drug-Drug interactions can lead to serious side effects. It is important to be aware of potential interactions to reduce the risk of harmful effects.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

A single lot of ReBoost #NasalSpray is recalled nationwide due to contamination, including yeast, mold, and Achromobacter bacteria. If you have Lot No. 224268 (Exp 12/2027), STOP USE IMMEDIATELY. #Contamination can cause life-threatening infections in #immunocompromised individuals. #FDARecall #ReBoost #PublicSafety #InfectionRisk

“There is a reasonable probability that adverse health consequences, including life-threatening infections, will occur with use of the product in the immunocompromised population,” the FDA said in its notice.

Health officials warn that potential symptoms linked to contamination may include fever, swollen sinuses, headaches, facial pain or pressure, and facial numbness, according to the Hawaii State Department of Health, which also issued a public alert. Consumers experiencing these symptoms are urged to contact a healthcare provider.

The recalled product is a homeopathic nasal spray marketed to reduce nasal congestion and contains echinacea and other natural ingredients, according to MediNatura’s website. It was distributed nationwide through both retail stores and online sales channels.

Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome
Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome
Multiple drug allergy syndrome or multiple drug hypersensitivity syndrome is a condition that causes allergy to two or more unrelated drugs.
The recall applies specifically to ReBoost Nasal Spray packaged in a white and yellow carton containing a 20 mL spray bottle, with lot number 224268 and an expiration date of December 2027. The product identifiers include NDC 62795-4005-9 and UPC 787647 10186 3, according to the FDA.

FDA Urges Immediate Discontinuation and Provides Refund Guidance

The FDA has advised customers to immediately stop using the nasal spray. Consumers who purchased the product directly from MediNatura may request a refund by contacting [email protected], while those who bought it from other retailers are encouraged to return it to the place of purchase.

Pharmacovigilance - The Key to Drug Safety
Pharmacovigilance - The Key to Drug Safety
Pharmacovigilance refers detecting and reporting adverse drug reactions, thereby ensuring patient safety.
As of Dec. 10, MediNatura reported that it had not received any confirmed reports of adverse health events related to the recalled spray. PEOPLE reached out to the company for comment on Sunday, Dec. 13, but did not receive an immediate response.

Health authorities stress that while no injuries have been reported so far, the potential risks—especially for immunocompromised individuals—make prompt action critical. Consumers are advised to check their medicine cabinets and follow recall instructions closely.

Drug Adverse Effects Calculator
Drug Adverse Effects Calculator
Drugs cause adverse side effects and toxic effects. The Adverse Effects Calculator is designed to help clinicians find some adverse effects peculiar to certain drugs.
Reference:
  1. MediNatura New Mexico, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of ReBoost Nasal Spray Due to Microbial Contamination - (https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/medinatura-new-mexico-inc-issues-voluntary-nationwide-recall-reboost-nasal-spray-due-microbial)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Drug News
View All

⬆️