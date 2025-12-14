Nasal Spray Recalled Nationwide Over Mold and Bacteria Risk

TOP INSIGHT

A single lot of ReBoost #NasalSpray is recalled nationwide due to contamination, including yeast, mold, and Achromobacter bacteria. If you have Lot No. 224268 (Exp 12/2027), STOP USE IMMEDIATELY. #Contamination can cause life-threatening infections in #immunocompromised individuals. #FDARecall #ReBoost #PublicSafety #InfectionRisk