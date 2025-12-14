Nasal Spray Recalled Nationwide Over Mold and Bacteria Risk

FDA recalls ReBoost nasal spray nationwide, urging immediate discontinuation due to mold and bacteria posing life-threatening risks.
A nasal spray sold across the United States has been recalled nationwide after testing revealed possible mold and bacterial contamination that could pose serious health risks, particularly for people with weakened immune systems (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
MediNatura New Mexico, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of ReBoost Nasal Spray Due to Microbial Contamination
Health Officials Warn of Symptoms Linked to Contaminated Nasal SprayMediNatura New Mexico Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its ReBoost Nasal Spray, after the product was found to contain yeast and mold, as well as microbial contamination involving Achromobacter, a type of bacteria, at levels exceeding safety specifications. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
“There is a reasonable probability that adverse health consequences, including life-threatening infections, will occur with use of the product in the immunocompromised population,” the FDA said in its notice.
Health officials warn that potential symptoms linked to contamination may include fever, swollen sinuses, headaches, facial pain or pressure, and facial numbness, according to the Hawaii State Department of Health, which also issued a public alert. Consumers experiencing these symptoms are urged to contact a healthcare provider.
The recalled product is a homeopathic nasal spray marketed to reduce nasal congestion and contains echinacea and other natural ingredients, according to MediNatura’s website. It was distributed nationwide through both retail stores and online sales channels.
The recall applies specifically to ReBoost Nasal Spray packaged in a white and yellow carton containing a 20 mL spray bottle, with lot number 224268 and an expiration date of December 2027. The product identifiers include NDC 62795-4005-9 and UPC 787647 10186 3, according to the FDA.
FDA Urges Immediate Discontinuation and Provides Refund GuidanceThe FDA has advised customers to immediately stop using the nasal spray. Consumers who purchased the product directly from MediNatura may request a refund by contacting [email protected], while those who bought it from other retailers are encouraged to return it to the place of purchase.
Health authorities stress that while no injuries have been reported so far, the potential risks—especially for immunocompromised individuals—make prompt action critical. Consumers are advised to check their medicine cabinets and follow recall instructions closely.
