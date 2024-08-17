Is Monkeypox the Next Pandemic?

Highlights: Mpox is a viral infection similar to smallpox, causing concern due to its spread beyond Africa

WHO has declared Mpox a global health emergency, but it is not yet considered a pandemic

While serious, Mpox is less contagious and deadly than COVID-19, with a lower likelihood of triggering global lockdowns



What is Monkeypox (Mpox)?

Is Monkeypox a Pandemic?

Is Mpox Worse Than COVID-19?

Transmission and Spread:

Severity and Mortality:

Vaccination and Treatment:

Global Response and Impact:

Global Spread of Mpox

Mpox: Just A Global Health Emergency Under Watchful Eyes

Monkeypox, now officially known as Mpox, has become a significant global health concern, particularly with a rise in cases across Africa and the Middle East. As new cases emerge, including recent reports from Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, questions about the severity of this virus and its potential to cause a pandemic have come to the forefront.Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans (1). The disease is caused by the monkeypox virus, which is part of the Orthopoxvirus genus, the same group of viruses that includes the variola virus responsible for smallpox. Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 in monkeys kept for research, hence the name. The first human case was identified in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.The virus is primarily spread through close contact with an infected person or animal, or through contaminated materials. Human-to-human transmission typically occurs through respiratory droplets, contact with bodily fluids, or lesion material. The symptoms of monkeypox are similar to those of smallpox, although generally milder. They include fever, headache, muscle aches, and a distinctive rash that forms into fluid-filled pustules (2).Mpox has historically been confined to Central and West Africa, but recent outbreaks have raised alarm due to its spread to other continents, including Europe, Asia, and North America.Currently, the WHO has declared monkeypox a global health emergency, the highest alert level, which signifies the severity and urgency of the situation (3). This declaration was made in response to the increasing number of cases reported worldwide, particularly in non-endemic countries. However, it is important to note that a global health emergency is not synonymous with a pandemic.A pandemic is defined as the worldwide spread of a new disease, typically involving sustained human-to-human transmission across multiple countries (4). While Mpox has spread to various regions, it has not yet reached the level of a pandemic like COVID-19. The WHO's declaration aims to encourage international coordination and response to contain the virus before it potentially escalates into a more severe situation.The comparison between Mpox and COVID-19 has sparked considerable debate, particularly given the fresh memories of the global impact of COVID-19. While both viruses pose serious health risks, there are several key differences that influence their respective threats.COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets, aerosols, and contaminated surfaces, making it highly contagious. It can spread rapidly in crowded and enclosed spaces, leading to widespread outbreaks. In contrast, Mpox requires closer and more direct contact for transmission (5). This makes it less likely to spread as quickly and widely as COVID-19.COVID-19 has caused millions of deaths worldwide, with severe cases leading to complications such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), multi-organ failure, and long-term health effects. Mpox, while serious, generally has a lower mortality rate. The severity of monkeypox varies, with some cases being mild and self-limiting, while others can be more severe, especially in individuals with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions. However, it has proven fatal in some cases, particularly in regions with limited healthcare access.COVID-19 vaccines were rapidly developed and deployed, significantly reducing the severity of the disease and the spread of the virus. For Mpox, there is no specific treatment, but vaccines used for smallpox have shown some effectiveness against monkeypox. Antiviral treatments are also available but are less widely deployed.The global response to COVID-19 involved widespread lockdowns, travel restrictions, and significant disruptions to daily life and the global economy. Mpox, while serious, has not prompted the same level of response. The likelihood of global lockdowns or similar measures for Mpox is low, given the current understanding of its transmission and impact.The spread of Mpox has raised concerns, particularly as it moves into densely populated regions like South Asia. In Pakistan, three individuals returning from Dubai were recently diagnosed with Mpox, highlighting the virus's potential to spread through international travel. As cases increase in regions like India, Pakistan, and China, there is growing concern about the virus's ability to spread in areas with large populations.However, it is essential to understand that while Mpox is spreading, the chances of it causing global lockdowns similar to those seen during the COVID-19 pandemic are minimal. The virus's transmission dynamics and overall impact are different, and public health measures can help contain its spread.Monkeypox, or Mpox, is a serious viral infection that has recently gained international attention due to its spread beyond endemic regions. While the WHO has declared it a global health emergency, it has not yet reached the level of a pandemic. Compared to COVID-19, Mpox poses a lower risk of widespread transmission and severe outcomes, but it is still a significant public health concern.Global health authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and continued vigilance is necessary to prevent further spread. Public awareness, early detection, and prompt medical care are crucial in managing the virus's impact.