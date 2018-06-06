medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

What is the Best Treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome?

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  June 6, 2018 at 7:47 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Ultra-protective mechanical ventilation may be a less-invasive treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).
  • This means that patients do not require extracorporeal carbon dioxide removal (ECCO2R).
  • Thus, smaller hospitals can treat ARDS patients without transferring to bigger hospitals for ECCO2R.
A less-invasive treatment option for patients with severely impaired lung function has been identified by a new study at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
What is the Best Treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome?
What is the Best Treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome?

"Treating patients with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) has been historically difficult," said Hariharan Regunath, MD, an assistant professor of clinical medicine at the MU School of Medicine and medical director of the Progressive Care Unit at University Hospital. "These patients tend to be already very sick, and the nature of current interventions means a grueling recovery and possibly being transported to a far-away facility for specialized care. However, what we observed is that it's possible in some cases to significantly decrease the amount of air used by the ventilators used in this process, thereby mitigating further lung injury, which in turn might improve outcomes and access to care."

In a study that included 15 patients, Regunath and his team were able to use lower pressure volumes of ventilation than what is standard - 6 mL per kilogram of the patient's ideal weight - to in some cases as low as 2 mL per kilogram. The researchers referred to this option as "ultra-protective mechanical ventilation," as it creates less risk for typical lung injuries such as hyperinflation and barotraumas.

Regunath noted that this is significant because patients did not require extracorporeal carbon dioxide removal, or ECCO2R, which removes the CO2 produced by the human body using a device commonly called ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). Gas exchange is important, as the patient's blood can become acidic if excess carbon dioxide is allowed to build up. However, many referral facilities in the United States and worldwide do not have the ECMO equipment or the expertise for ECCO2R in-house, and often those patients who would most benefit from this type of treatment are too sick for transporting to far-away hospitals with established expertise.

The patients Regunath and his team observed showed only slightly elevated carbon dioxide levels despite not using ECCO2R, and the mortality rate for these patients did not increase.

"The results of this preliminary study highlight two important points," Regunath said. "One, smaller hospitals and referral hospitals in rural areas caring for sick ARDS patients might be able to continue to treat patients closer to their homes rather than transporting them to far away hospitals for ECCO2R. Two, patients who already are struggling to recover from severe illnesses such as ARDS might not have to undergo invasive treatments such as ECCO2R, which carry the potential to make them even sicker from device-related complications. Ultimately, it's important to take an individualized approach to patient care for ARDS."

References:
  1. Ultra-Protective Mechanical Ventilation without Extra-Corporeal Carbon Dioxide Removal for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome - ( http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1751143718774712)


    2. Source-Eurekalert
    Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Related Links

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

ARDS is a lung condition where the patient suffers from sudden breathlessness, low blood oxygen levels and lung inflammation that could progress to respiratory failure.

SARS

SARS

SARS is a viral respiratory disease caused by SARS-associated coronavirus.

Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory diseases affect any part of the respiratory system. Some of the lung diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease can lead to respiratory failure.

Bronchiolitis

Bronchiolitis

Bronchiolitis is an acute lower respiratory infection, which is common among the children under 2 years of age.

Asbestosis

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Meconium Aspiration Syndrome

Meconium Aspiration Syndrome

Meconium Aspiration Syndrome is a condition in which the new born baby develops respiratory distress due to inhalation of meconium and amniotic fluid.

Psychological Defence Mechanisms

Psychological Defence Mechanisms

Defence mechanisms help with the coping strategy of the human mind to reduce stress and anxiety caused by a situation or thought. There is a manipulation of thought process to minimize anxiety.

More News on:

Asbestosis Meconium Aspiration Syndrome Psychological Defence Mechanisms 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Lumbar Puncture (Spinal Tap)

Lumbar Puncture (Spinal Tap)

Lumbar puncture is a diagnostic procedure to obtain a sample of cerebrospinal fluid surrounding the ...

 Temper Tantrum in Children

Temper Tantrum in Children

Temper tantrum is an attention seeking behavior in young children who cannot control or express ...

 Focal Seizures (Partial Seizures)

Focal Seizures (Partial Seizures)

Focal or partial seizures are abnormal localized electrical discharges in the brain. They are of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...