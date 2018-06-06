What is the Best Treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome?

Highlights:

Ultra-protective mechanical ventilation may be a less-invasive treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

This means that patients do not require extracorporeal carbon dioxide removal (ECCO2R).

A less-invasive treatment option for patients with severely impaired lung function has been identified by a new study at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

What is the Best Treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome?



"Treating patients with



In a study that included 15 patients, Regunath and his team were able to use lower pressure volumes of ventilation than what is standard - 6 mL per kilogram of the patient's ideal weight - to in some cases as low as 2 mL per kilogram. The researchers referred to this option as "ultra-protective mechanical ventilation," as it creates less risk for typical lung injuries such as hyperinflation and barotraumas.



Regunath noted that this is significant because patients did not require extracorporeal carbon dioxide removal, or ECCO2R, which removes the CO2 produced by the human body using a device commonly called ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). Gas exchange is important, as the patient's blood can become acidic if excess carbon dioxide is allowed to build up. However, many referral facilities in the United States and worldwide do not have the ECMO equipment or the expertise for ECCO2R in-house, and often those patients who would most benefit from this type of treatment are too sick for transporting to far-away hospitals with established expertise.



The patients Regunath and his team observed showed only slightly elevated carbon dioxide levels despite not using ECCO2R, and the mortality rate for these patients did not increase.



"The results of this preliminary study highlight two important points," Regunath said. "One, smaller hospitals and referral hospitals in rural areas caring for sick ARDS patients might be able to continue to treat patients closer to their homes rather than transporting them to far away hospitals for ECCO2R. Two, patients who already are struggling to recover from severe illnesses such as ARDS might not have to undergo invasive treatments such as ECCO2R, which carry the potential to make them even sicker from device-related complications. Ultimately, it's important to take an individualized approach to patient care for ARDS."



References:

Ultra-Protective Mechanical Ventilation without Extra-Corporeal Carbon Dioxide Removal for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome - ( http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1751143718774712)



