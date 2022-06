Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox

✔ Trusted Source Interim Clinical Guidance for the Treatment of Monkeypox Go to source

There is no specific treatment for monkeypox ( 1 ✔ ✔Trusted Source Monkeypox Go to source ). As monkeypox and smallpox viruses are genetically identical, the antiviral drugs and vaccines used against smallpox may prevent and treat monkeypox infections ( 2 ✔ ✔Trusted Source Treatment Go to source ).

‘The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently developing an investigational new drug application to help facilitate the use of Brincidofovir for monkeypox’ Read More..

Vaccinia Immune Globulin (VIG): Health care providers may consider VIG use in severe monkeypox cases. VIG can be considered for prophylactic purposes in patients with severe immunodeficiency, for which smallpox vaccination is contraindicated after exposure to the monkeypox virus.

Receiving Vaccine After Exposure to Monkeypox:

Experts believe vaccination after a monkeypox exposure may help prevent or cause the disease to become less severe.Persons exposed to the monkeypox virus and who have not received the smallpox vaccine within the last three years should consider getting vaccinated.