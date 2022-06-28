About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox

Angela Mohan
Written by Angela Mohan, MD Pharmacology
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 28, 2022 at 5:04 PM
Highlights:
  • Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, which is a viral zoonotic disease meaning that it is usually transmitted from animals to humans and also through close contact with an infected person.
  • The clinical profile of monkeypox resembles that of smallpox, a related viral infection that was eradicated globally in 1980.
  • Symptoms include fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and a skin rash or lesions.
  • The prognosis depends on various factors like previous vaccination status, initial health condition, co-morbidities and treatment taken

There is no specific treatment for monkeypox (1 Trusted Source
Monkeypox

Go to source). As monkeypox and smallpox viruses are genetically identical, the antiviral drugs and vaccines used against smallpox may prevent and treat monkeypox infections (2 Trusted Source
Treatment

Go to source).

Vaccines Against Monkeypox

  • JYNNEOS or Imvamune or Imvanex

    : This vaccine has been licensed in the United States to prevent monkeypox and smallpox. As the monkeypox virus is closely related to the smallpox virus, the smallpox vaccine can also protect people from getting monkeypox. It is administered as a live virus that is non-replicating, as two subcutaneous injections four weeks apart. People with this vaccine are not considered vaccinated until two weeks after receiving the second dose of the vaccine (3 Trusted Source
    Interim Clinical Guidance for the Treatment of Monkeypox

    Go to source    ).

  • ACAM2000 vaccine :

    This vaccine can be used in individuals exposed to monkeypox if used under an expanded access investigational new drug protocol. It contains a live virus. It is approved for vaccination in individuals aged above 18 years who are at high risk for smallpox infection. After vaccination, a lesion will develop at the site of the vaccination. The virus grows at the site and can spread to other body parts or close contacts.

Treating Monkeypox With Antiviral Drugs Might be Effective
Treating Monkeypox With Antiviral Drugs Might be Effective
A new study found little evidence of antiviral drugs in the treatment of monkeypox viral infection outbreaks but further research would be warranted.
  • Vaccinia Immune Globulin (VIG):

    Health care providers may consider VIG use in severe monkeypox cases. VIG can be considered for prophylactic purposes in patients with severe immunodeficiency, for which smallpox vaccination is contraindicated after exposure to the monkeypox virus.
    • Experts believe vaccination after a monkeypox exposure may help prevent or cause the disease to become less severe.

    Receiving Vaccine After Exposure to Monkeypox:

    Persons exposed to the monkeypox virus and who have not received the smallpox vaccine within the last three years should consider getting vaccinated.

    The sooner an exposed individual gets the vaccine, the better. CDC recommends providing vaccine within four days from the date of exposure. Given during 4 to 14 days, vaccination may decrease the symptoms of the disease but may not prevent the disease.

    Available Medical Countermeasures for Monkeypox:

    (3 Trusted Source
    Interim Clinical Guidance for the Treatment of Monkeypox

    Go to source    ) Currently, there is no approved specific treatment for monkeypox. But antivirals developed for smallpox may provide some benefits.
    Guidelines Issued by the Indian Government Due to Monkeypox Outbreak
    Guidelines Issued by the Indian Government Due to Monkeypox Outbreak
    The Union Ministry of Health issued guidelines for the monitoring and management of the monkeypox, a virus that has caused human infections in 25 countries.
    The following counter measures are currently available from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS): Brincidofovir has an improved safety profile over Cidofovir. Although human studies are lacking, Cidofovir and Brincidofovir have proven activity against poxviruses in in-vitro and animal studies.

    References :
    1. Monkeypox - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/monkeypox)
    2. Treatment - (https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/treatment.html)
    3. Interim Clinical Guidance for the Treatment of Monkeypox - (https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/clinicians/treatment.html#:~:text=At%20this%20time%2C%20there%20are,to%20control%20a%20monkeypox%20outbreak)
    4. Highlights of Prescribing Information - (https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2018/208627s000lbl.pdf)


    Source: Medindia
    Experts Say Monkeypox Patients Could be Infectious for Up to 4 Weeks
    Experts Say Monkeypox Patients Could be Infectious for Up to 4 Weeks
    Monkeypox patients could pass on the infection for four weeks after symptoms appear. The period raises the likelihood that infected patients pass on the virus.

    Monkeypox 

