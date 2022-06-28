Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox

There is no specific treatment for monkeypox (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Monkeypox



As monkeypox and smallpox viruses are genetically identical, the antiviral drugs and vaccines used against smallpox may prevent and treat monkeypox infections

Treatment



Go to source).

JYNNEOS or Imvamune or Imvanex

Interim Clinical Guidance for the Treatment of Monkeypox



Go to source ).

: This vaccine has been licensed in the United States to prevent monkeypox and smallpox. As the monkeypox virus is closely related to the smallpox virus, the smallpox vaccine can also protect people from getting monkeypox. It is administered as a live virus that is non-replicating, as two subcutaneous injections four weeks apart. People with this vaccine are not considered vaccinated until two weeks after receiving the second dose of the vaccine (3 ). ACAM2000 vaccine : This vaccine can be used in individuals exposed to monkeypox if used under an expanded access investigational new drug protocol. It contains a live virus. It is approved for vaccination in individuals aged above 18 years who are at high risk for smallpox infection. After vaccination, a lesion will develop at the site of the vaccination. The virus grows at the site and can spread to other body parts or close contacts.

