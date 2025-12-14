Blood Pressure Drug Ziac Recalled Over Possible Contamination

Thousands of Ziac blood pressure tablets were recalled after traces of a cholesterol drug were found, though the FDA says health risk is low.
Thousands of bottles of a commonly prescribed blood pressure medication have been recalled in the United States due to concerns over possible cross-contamination with another drug, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
ZIAC® (Bisoprolol Fumarate and Hydrochlorothiazide) Tablets
Glenmark Recalls Ziac Blood Pressure Tablets Following FDA NoticeGlenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with U.S. offices in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, has recalled multiple lots of bisoprolol fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, sold under the brand name Ziac. The recall was posted by the FDA on Dec. 1.
The company said testing of reserve samples found traces of ezetimibe, a cholesterol-lowering medication that Glenmark also manufactures. The contamination is believed to be the result of cross-contact during production at a manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh, India.
The FDA has classified the recall as Class III, the agency’s lowest risk level. This designation means that use of the affected product is “not likely to cause adverse health consequences,” according to the FDA.
How Ziac Works to Lower Blood Pressure and Protect the HeartZiac is widely prescribed to treat hypertension. The medication works by blocking beta-1 receptors in the heart to help regulate heartbeat, increasing urination to remove excess sodium and water, and relaxing blood vessels to lower blood pressure. These effects help reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, according to WebMD.
The recall affects an unspecified number of tablet lots in dosages ranging from 2.5 mg/6.25 mg, packaged in various bottle sizes. The following products are included:
- 30-tablet bottles (NDC 68462-878-30), Lot 17232401, expiration 11/2025
- 100-tablet bottles (NDC 68462-878-01), Lot 17232401, expiration 11/2025
- 500-tablet bottles (NDC 68462-878-05), Lots 17232401 (exp. 11/2025) and 17240974 (exp. 05/2026)
What Patients Should Do If They Have Recalled Ziac TabletsHowever, medication experts, including GoodRx, advise patients to check their prescription bottle for the lot number, contact their pharmacist and prescribing physician, and properly dispose of any recalled tablets. Patients should not stop taking prescribed blood pressure medication without first consulting a healthcare provider.
Consumers can search additional drug, food, and product recalls through the FDA and USA TODAY’s recall databases.
