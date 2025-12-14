REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Blood Pressure Drug Ziac Recalled Over Possible Contamination

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 14 2025 1:15 AM

Thousands of Ziac blood pressure tablets were recalled after traces of a cholesterol drug were found, though the FDA says health risk is low.

Blood Pressure Drug Ziac Recalled Over Possible Contamination
Thousands of bottles of a commonly prescribed blood pressure medication have been recalled in the United States due to concerns over possible cross-contamination with another drug, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) (1 Trusted Source
ZIAC® (Bisoprolol Fumarate and Hydrochlorothiazide) Tablets

Go to source).

Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health
Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health
Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive treatment.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

The #FDA announced a voluntary recall of thousands of bottles of the high #bloodpressuremedication, Ziac (bisoprolol fumarate & hydrochlorothiazide). The recall is due to testing showing the presence of #ezetimibe (a high cholesterol drug), indicating cross-#contamination. #MedicationSafety #Ziac

Glenmark Recalls Ziac Blood Pressure Tablets Following FDA Notice

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with U.S. offices in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, has recalled multiple lots of bisoprolol fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, sold under the brand name Ziac. The recall was posted by the FDA on Dec. 1.

The company said testing of reserve samples found traces of ezetimibe, a cholesterol-lowering medication that Glenmark also manufactures. The contamination is believed to be the result of cross-contact during production at a manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh, India.

The FDA has classified the recall as Class III, the agency’s lowest risk level. This designation means that use of the affected product is “not likely to cause adverse health consequences,” according to the FDA.


Blood Pressure Screening
Blood Pressure Screening
Hypertension accounts for nearly 6% of deaths worldwide.

How Ziac Works to Lower Blood Pressure and Protect the Heart

Ziac is widely prescribed to treat hypertension. The medication works by blocking beta-1 receptors in the heart to help regulate heartbeat, increasing urination to remove excess sodium and water, and relaxing blood vessels to lower blood pressure. These effects help reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, according to WebMD.

The recall affects an unspecified number of tablet lots in dosages ranging from 2.5 mg/6.25 mg, packaged in various bottle sizes. The following products are included:
  • 30-tablet bottles (NDC 68462-878-30), Lot 17232401, expiration 11/2025
  • 100-tablet bottles (NDC 68462-878-01), Lot 17232401, expiration 11/2025
  • 500-tablet bottles (NDC 68462-878-05), Lots 17232401 (exp. 11/2025) and 17240974 (exp. 05/2026)
USA TODAY has contacted Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for comment. As of publication, neither the company nor the FDA has issued specific instructions on what patients should do if they have the recalled medication.


High Blood Pressure Drugs
High Blood Pressure Drugs
View list of generic and brand names of drugs used for treatment of High Blood Pressure.

What Patients Should Do If They Have Recalled Ziac Tablets

However, medication experts, including GoodRx, advise patients to check their prescription bottle for the lot number, contact their pharmacist and prescribing physician, and properly dispose of any recalled tablets. Patients should not stop taking prescribed blood pressure medication without first consulting a healthcare provider.

Consumers can search additional drug, food, and product recalls through the FDA and USA TODAY’s recall databases.

Reference:
  1. ZIAC® (Bisoprolol Fumarate and Hydrochlorothiazide) Tablets - (https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2011/020186s027s028lbl.pdf)

Source-Medindia
Blood Pressure Calculator
Blood Pressure Calculator
Blood pressure readings – what do the numbers mean? Use Medindia’s blood pressure calculator to check whether you blood pressure is at healthy level.


Recommended Readings
Latest Drug News
View All

⬆️