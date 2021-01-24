Convalescent Plasma Therapy Treats Severe COVID-19 In Immunocompromised Patient

‘Single intravenous infusion of convalescent blood plasma imparted an extremely high virus-neutralizing titer thereby showing a great recovery in an immunocompromised old lady who was suffering from a prolonged fatal and deteriorating COVID-19 illness. However, variations were seen in the virus-neutralizing titer among different plasma donors and recipients themselves. This urges the need to screen the patients and donors for plasma titers level before administration.’

The study showed that the woman's recovery was due to an extremely high virus-neutralizing titer in the son-in-law's donated plasma that persisted in her four days after infusion. This titer was very much higher than those measured in 64 other remnant convalescent plasmas collected by two blood banks.Convalescent plasmas titers above 250 from the first blood bank were only 37% whereas plasmas from the second blood bank that exceeded the neutralizing antibody titer cut-off of 250 were only 47%. Therefore, most of these plasmas were inadequate for transfusion.Almost 8 convalescent plasmas obtained from the second blood bank outnumbered the neutralizing antibody titer of 1,000.The team evaluated the plasma titers in other 17 patients apart from the 72-year-old woman, both before and after they were given convalescent plasma for treatment of COVID-19. Before infusion of plasma. It was seen that 53% of these patients had neutralizing antibody values greater than 250, and 7 of the patients had titers greater than 3,000.In fact, many of the recipients had existing endogenous neutralizing antibody responses beyond the effect of administered convalescent plasma units.says Randall Davis, M.D., a professor in the UAB Department of Medicine and his colleagues.Source: Medindia