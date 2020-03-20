by Iswarya on  March 20, 2020 at 12:27 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Work from Home as Much as Possible: Modi
Soon after the dreaded coronavirus claimed its fourth victim in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and urged all Indians not to be satisfied at faring better in containing the virus outbreak.

In the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, he also urged the people of the country to opt for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"The belief that the global pandemic is over is not correct. Hence for every Indian, it's very important to be aware and remain alert," Modi said.


Stressing on the need for social distancing, Modi said, "I urge all the countrymen that for the next few weeks, get out of your house only when it is very important. As much as possible, work from home."

Modi warned that worldwide the count of positive cases had seen a sudden surge. He called upon the citizens to cooperate, given the vast population of 130 crore people in India.

He also added that it would be wrong to assume that India won't be affected by the virus, as he called for resolve and restraint to fight Covid-19.

The Prime Minister said that there is no medicine available for curing the virus. "Hum swasth, to duniya swasth (If I am healthy, the world is healthy)," Modi said as he stressed on the urgent need for social distancing.

As of Thursday, India has seen 149 active cases of coronavirus and four deaths due to the deadly virus.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Wash Your Hands, Clean Your Phone to Stay Away from Coronavirus
COVID-19 hygiene tips: Coronavirus can live on your hands and phones. So, hurry up, start cleaning your phones with alcohol, and disinfecting wipes to ward off coronavirus.
READ MORE
Fight against COVID-19: Disinfect Your Home Regularly to Keep Coronavirus at Bay
Are you planning for work from home until COVID-19 outbreak calms down? Well, watch out, even your home can thrive deadly coronavirus. So, make sure to regularly clean and disinfect your household surfaces with diluted bleach solution or alcohol to ...
READ MORE
COVID-19: Cleanliness Could be the Best Weapon to Fight Coronavirus
Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Deadly China virus continues to spread rapidly across the globe. Therefore, cleanliness could be a powerful weapon to kill deadly viruses and bacteria. So, keep your house clean to prevent coronavirus.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Sanatogen

Sanatogen