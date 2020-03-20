Work from Home as Much as Possible: Modi

Soon after the dreaded coronavirus claimed its fourth victim in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and urged all Indians not to be satisfied at faring better in containing the virus outbreak.



In the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, he also urged the people of the country to opt for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

‘Stressing on the need for social distancing, Modi urges all people for the next few weeks, to not get out of their house and work as much as possible from home.’





Modi warned that worldwide the count of positive cases had seen a sudden surge. He called upon the citizens to cooperate, given the vast population of 130 crore people in India.



He also added that it would be wrong to assume that India won't be affected by the virus, as he called for resolve and restraint to fight Covid-19.



The Prime Minister said that there is no medicine available for curing the virus. "Hum swasth, to duniya swasth (If I am healthy, the world is healthy)," Modi said as he stressed on the urgent need for social distancing.



As of Thursday, India has seen 149 active cases of coronavirus and four deaths due to the deadly virus.



"The belief that the global pandemic is over is not correct. Hence for every Indian, it's very important to be aware and remain alert," Modi said.