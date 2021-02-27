by Colleen Fleiss on  February 27, 2021 at 9:27 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Work from Home Leading to Eye, Hearing Problems
Work from home is causing eye and ear problems among children, adolescents and young adults. Doctors have warned that this could lead to hearing and eye difficulties among those who failed to curb the use of earphones, mobile phones and laptops.

However, the doctors also asserted that one other reason which causes hearing problems is the noise pollution in Gurugram.

Rahul Garg, Head of RG Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT) Hospital, said lifestyle choices lead to more cases of hearing and eye impairment than age-related factors.


"Before the Covid-19 pandemic, a few patients used to visit hospitals/clinics who were developing hearing problems after Diwali last year due to firecrackers but amid Covid-19, a number of patients from all age groups are visiting doctors' clinics due to hearing problems and eye infection complications."

Garg pointed out that all these complaints are directly linked to extensive use of headphones at higher volume, mobile and laptops.

The doctor said the continued use of earphones, mobiles and laptops at high volume is leading to such problems among people.

"120 decibels is harmful for ears and 140 decibels can permanently damage our ears. Any noise more than 100 decibels can impact the physical as well as the mental health of our body," Garg said, adding that adults can set the volume of earphones or headphones but children don't know to set the volume of earphones which causes hearing problems.

Goyal advises removing the earphones from time-to-time in order to allow fresh air to go inside the ears. He said school children should not be using headphones at all. If they are attending classes on a laptop or personal computers, then the device volume is sufficient.

The doctors also suggest that the concerned authorities should strictly tackle noise polluters who are responsible for noise pollution. The traffic police should increase the use of audio meters which help to catch noise polluters.

D.K. Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), informed that 326 challans were issued for pressure honking and 291 fines were issued for removal of silencer from motorbikes and other vehicles in 2020.

"We will not tolerate anyone in Gurugram who breaks traffic rules. The Traffic police from time-to-time has launched various campaigns to catch traffic violators. I would like to appeal to the motorists in Gurugram to follow traffic rules across the district or be ready to face hefty traffic fines," Bhardwaj said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Audiometry
Audiometry or the hearing test helps to determine the ability of a person to hear various sounds and consequently identify the location of damage in a person with diminished hearing sensitivity.
READ MORE
Quiz on Eye Disorders (Advanced)
When your eye is the mirror to your soul, how can you ignore your eye health? Take this quiz to find out how much you know about the common eye ...
READ MORE
Talented Dogs can Grasp New Words After Hearing Them: Study
Dogs can learn new words after hearing them only four times. However, primary studies to show that most dogs do not learn words, they are extensively trained.
READ MORE
Work from Home Increased Time Spent on Emails
In India, almost 55 percent of millennials feel that their time spent on work email has increased by more than two hours since they started working from home.
READ MORE
Cochlear Implants
Cochlear implant a surgically implanted device is suitable for those with damaged inner ear (cochlea). It helps people with moderate to profound hearing loss.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Ototoxicity / Ear Poisoning
Ototoxicity is the hearing loss caused by drugs or substances that harm the hearing system. Ototoxic drugs may harm cochlea, vestibule or vestibulocochlear nerve.
READ MORE
Superior Canal Dehiscence
Superior canal dehiscence (SCD) results from a break in the bone above the semicircular canal, caused either by birth defects or due to a head trauma.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Cochlear ImplantsOtotoxicity / Ear PoisoningSuperior Canal DehiscenceNeck Cracking