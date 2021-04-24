Goals for Improving Health for People Working From Home

The solution for WFH stress is to take work-free breaks during the day. The lockdown made us realize that there is more to life than deadlines and virtual calls. These uncertain times have encouraged us to take a pause, be grateful and enjoy each moment as it comes.Small things like taking a 15-minute break with your family members every three hours for a cup of coffee, a game of catch or a quick comedy show will instantly liven up the mood, making the day feel lighter and less mundane.The little moments help clear the headspace, which improves productivity, helping you, work better.While we focus on staying fit and toning our bodies, one thing that we often forget is to provide it with the right nutrition. Starting your day with nuts like almonds will give your body the energy boost it needs during the day. Almonds are rich in Vitamin B2, Vitamin E, magnesium, and phosphorus; nutrients that are known to provide energy that help keep you active.A handful of almonds may have satiating properties that promote a feeling of fullness, which helps limit unhealthy snacking by keeping hunger at bay. Almonds contain immunity supporting nutrients like zinc, copper, and folate.Starting your day the nutty way will help you and your siblings reap nutritious benefits that not only add a natural glow but also help manage diabetes and improve heart health.Source: IANS