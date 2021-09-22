Sedentary Behavior Precipitates Night-Time Hot Flashes



Do you tend to spend countless hours sitting on the couch with a sedentary lifestyle? If yes, and you are a midlife woman, then your chances of facing problematic hot flashes at night-time may escalate up as per a study at the Cleveland, Ohio, to be presented at The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.



What is Menopause?



Menopause is defined as the natural biological state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) in women between the ages of 40 and 55. It is caused by reduced levels of a female hormone - estrogen that is produced by the ovaries (female reproductive organ).



Women, by birth, have all the eggs (ovum) they will ever carry. These eggs are gradually lost with age. Hence, menopause is the condition where almost all the eggs are lost due to hormonal variations that substantially reduce natural fertility.