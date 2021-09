Sedentary Behavior Precipitates Night-Time Hot Flashes

Advertisement

Perimenopause - The regular menstrual cycle of a woman starts becoming irregular commonly around the age of 47 years. It can even start 8-10 years before menopause.

Menopause - The stage when there is complete cessation of menstrual cycles due to a halt in the production of female hormones - estrogen and progesterone. Women have their final menstrual period at this stage.

Postmenopause - The aftermath period of menopause is accompanied by varied physical and psychological changes.

Around 4% of women attain early menopause before the age of 45 or 40 years

Physical activity and nutrition may play a role in the timing of menopause for all women.

The age at which a woman attains menopause is a significant factor to predict fertility and other health impacts among them.

Common symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, depression, and sleep disturbances may serve as contributing risk factors to cardiovascular diseases, especially in women who enter menopause at an earlier age.

Women who drink little to moderate amounts of alcohol may have a later onset of menopause.

Smoking cigarette predisposes women to earlier menopause about a year earlier, when compared to non-smokers.

Data indicate that only 7.2% of women in menopause meet physical activity guidelines, and fewer than 20% of those women consistently maintain a healthy diet.

There are about 290 genetic variations that are recognized to influence the reproductive lifespan (menopausal age) in women

Menopause is thereby defined as that crucial time point of at least 1 year of cessation of menstruation. Menopause transition thereby refers to theDuring perimenopause, the women's reproductive organs - ovaries start to gradually diminish the production of female reproductive hormone - estrogen.As a result, the body starts to manifest some menopausal symptoms like hot flashes . However, menstrual cycles continue at this stage, and women can still get pregnant during the menopause transition.As a woman reaches the end of her reproductive life, various changes occur both physically and chemically in her body. The stages of reproductive cessations are:Some of the symptoms of menopause are:One of the most frequent symptoms of the menopause transition and menopause is hot flashes. Apart from interfering with a woman's quality of life, it is also related to a collection of health glitches.Studies suggest that almost 80% of women experience hot flashes. In addition, this severity and increased figures ofSeveral studies have been conducted in the past to analyze the effects of sedentary behavior on hot flash experience. However, they were based principally on self-reporting of the patients and no specific objective measurements of their sedentary behavior or hot flashes were done.To overcome the existing hurdles, the present study enrolled women in their pre-, peri-, and postmenopausal state through anThe study analyzed the correlation between the objectively measured sedentary behavior and objective and subjective hot flash experience.The study further anticipated exploring ifsays Dr. Sarah Witkowski, an exercise physiologist at Smith College and co-author of the study.It was found that theThus, the sedentary behavior was indeed able to predict night-time objective hot flashes, independent of time spent partaking in the moderate-to-vigorous activity.says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.Addressing these factors may help in better management of the menopausal symptoms in these women.Source: Medindia