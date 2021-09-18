'Hybrid Immunity' may Help Elude COVID-19 Pandemic

Highlights: COVID-19 vaccination may provide a “superhuman” immunity

Natural antibodies of a prior COVID-19 infection combine with those of the vaccines to give rise to a strong immune response – “Hybrid Immunity”

This hybrid immunity protects almost 100 times against all the variants of concerns and even future variants

"superhuman" or "hybrid"immunity against Covid-19 as per a study at the Rockefeller University and Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, published in bioRxiv.



Data state that the individuals who were vaccinated and also earlier infected tend to possess this superhuman immunity. This extraordinary immunity renders more robust protection against not only current coronavirus variants, but also different strains of coronavirus in the future.

