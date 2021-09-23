Psychosis Risk Related to Cat Parasite



Exposure to toxoplasmosis, a disease carried by catsmay increase the likelihood of developing psychosis in young people already at risk, a new Orygen study has found.



Toxoplasmosis



Toxoplasmosis is one of the most common parasitic infections caused by Toxoplasma gondii. This parasite is present in the cat's feces in the form of cysts.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 60 million people in the United States are infected with the cat parasite.