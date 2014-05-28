medindia
  3. Premature Ovarian Failure - Causes Clinical Features Investigations Management

Premature Ovarian Failure

Written by dr. vidya viswanath | Medically Reviewed by Dr. Nithin Jayan
Average
5
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

About

Ovarian failure is considered premature when it occurs in women < 40 yrs of age and accounts for 10 % of secondary amenorrhoea which means failure of occurrence of menstruation in women for 6 months or longer in women who have previously menstruated.

The term used is Primary Ovarian Insufficiency and has replaced premature ovarian failure and premature menopause in recognition that this disorder represents a continuum of decreased ovarian function.

Premature Ovarian Failure

Menstruation is an end point in the cascade of events starting in the cerebral cortex and hypothalamus and through pituitary gland and ovaries ending with uterine bleeding with a patent lower genital tract. A disturbance at any level can cause amenorrhoea.

Primary ovarian insufficiency results from a loss of negative feedback restraint on the hypothalamus and pituitary, resulting in increased FSH and LH levels which are the Follicle Stimulating Hormone and Luteinizing Hormone respectively. FSH is a better marker as its levels are less variable than LH.

Levels may wax and wane and hence serial measurements are necessary for the diagnosis.

Causes of Premature Ovarian Failure

Chromosomal abnormalities including Turner Syndrome
Autoimmune diseases are reported in 30-60% of patients. Mumps, thyroid dysfunction, hypoparathyroidism, and Addison s disease can be responsible in some cases.
Tuberculosis of the genital tract.
Smoking.
Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy are causes but the effect can be reversible and the ovaries can start functioning after a year or two of stopping the treatment.

Causes of Premature Ovarian Failure: Chemotherapy

Can follow hysterectomy or tubectomy.
Galactosemia
Premutation carriers of Fragile X syndrome- Risk of severe mental retardation in male children with FMR1 mutations.
Idiopathic or unknown cause.
Rarely in mutations of FSH and LH receptors
Aromatase deficiency
17-hydroxylase deficiency
Prolonged GnRH therapy
Induction of multiple ovulation in infertility can cause premature menopause when the follicles get exhausted.

Clinical Features In Premature Ovarian Failure

Amenorrhoea
Hot flushes
Sweating
Headache
Irritability
Depression
Lack of concentration
Insomnia
Diminished libido

Clinical Features in Premature Ovarian Failure

Investigations in Premature Ovarian Failure

FSH level: 40 milli IU or more-

E2 Level- 20 pg/ml or less
Thyroid function tests

Investigations in Premature Ovarian Failure: Thyroid Function Test

Calcium level
Chromosomal Study
Thyroid Antibodies
Blood Sugar
X-ray pituitary fossa for tumour
Ovarian biopsy
Ultrasound

Investigations in Premature Ovarian Failure: Ultrasound

Prolactin level
Progestogen challenge test can help in management as it will indicate if menstruation can be induced provided the endometrium is primed with estrogen.

Management of Premature Ovarian Failure

There are risks of developing cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis and hence this condition should be addressed.

If the cause can be identified, treatment can be initiated.
Medical intervention with corticosteroids helps in autoimmune conditions. Plasmapheresis has also been attempted here.
In some women with decreased estrogen, HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy) or other drugs are used to prevent osteoporosis.
Estrogen implant with progestagen or Mirena IUCD offers long term HRT.

FAQs in Premature Ovarian Failure

1. Who is the specialist whom one needs to consult?

The gynaecologist is the specialist who treats patients with Premature Ovarian Failure.

2. What is the incidence of Premature Ovarian Failure?

The incidence is 1%. Before the age of 30 the incidence is 1 in 1000, at 35 it is 1 in 250 and just before 40 years of age it is 1%.

3. Is it true that smoking can cause Premature Ovarian Failure?

Smoking can lead to premature menopause and the age when it occurs depends on the degree of smoking.

4. How are hysterectomy and tubectomy responsible for Premature Menopause?

In 15-50% of the patients, following hysterectomy, kinking of the ovarian blood vessels leading to its blockage can occur and this leads to ovarian failure. This can occur after tubectomy too.
Published on May 28, 2014

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Health Topics A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Medindia Health Topics Search

Abdominal Pain

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Doctor Search

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

Premature Ovarian Failure - Related News

New Device to Diagnose Ovarian Cancer
New Device to Diagnose Ovarian Cancer
Link Between Endometriosis and Ovarian Cancer
Link Between Endometriosis and Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cancer: CT Technology Shows How Blood Flow Can Predict Treatment Effectiveness?
Ovarian Cancer: CT Technology Shows How Blood Flow Can Predict Treatment Effectiveness?
View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.