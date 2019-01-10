New Hope for Patients With Metastatic Prostate Cancer

‘Prostate cancer lags behind other cancers with regard to precision therapy. Olaparib is a precision drug that inhibits poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) protein which helps cancer cells repair themselves. Treating with Olaparib delays disease progression and time to pain progression, and prolongs survival of patients with advanced, metastatic prostate cancer.’ Read More..

Testing Efficacy of Olaparib in Metastatic Prostate Cancer

The study team chose patients with known genetic alterations that help cells to repair DNA damage . The most common mutations are the BRACA 1, BRACA 2 and ATM genes as well as many others

Patients with these genetic alterations were randomly assigned to receive either olaparib, which has been used in other solid tumors (ovarian, breast and pancreatic) or standard hormone therapy with either enzalutamide or abiraterone and prednisone

Olaparib inhibits PARP protein that helps damaged cells repair themselves. Certain cancer cells depend on PARP protein to repair DNA damage. If PARP is prevented from repairing DNA damage, the tumor cells are destroyed

Patients who were given olaparib had a marked extension of progression- free phase before the disease grew and spread

The average duration before disease progression occurred was more than double i.e., 7.4 months for the olaparib-treated patients in comparison to 3.6 months in the group of patients given standard hormone therapy of enzalutamide or abiraterone and prednisone

At six months following therapy, 60% of the men receiving olaparib showed no disease progression in comparison to 23% in the control groups

After 12 months, nearly thrice the number of patients on olaparib remained free of disease progression (28% in comparison to 9% in the control groups)

Patients in the control group received standard hormone therapy for prostate cancer. When the men in the control groups showed the progression of disease, they were started on olaparib

The benefit of olaparib treatment was across the board, irrespective of patient's cancer location, prior treatment, or site of metastatic disease (bone, liver or lymph nodes), age of the patient and the patient's PSA (prostate-specific antigen)levels

Patients on olaparib had a longer pain-free period before the disease progressed to bone

The percentage of patients still alive at six, 12 and 18 months is higher in patients who received olaparib

One-year survival was 73% for the olaparib group compared to 56.94% for the control group; at 18 months, survival of the olaparib group was 56.3% compared to 42.13% in the control group

Similar trends were found in another group of patients (cohort B), having a different set of genetic alternations, not as powerful as those in cohort A

Prostate Cancer in Brief

Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men

Men with prostate cancer present with an enlarged prostate, difficulty in passing urine, urinary retention and other symptoms.

Prostatic antigen levels will be a markedly elevated and physical examination and imaging investigations reveal enlarged prostate with abnormal morphology

Imaging investigations also help to stage the disease clinically. Treatment options include surgery, radiation, chemotherapy and hormone therapy

Dr. Maha Hussain, Northwestern principal co-investigator, said: The results of the trial were presented during the 2019 European Society of Medical Oncology in Barcelona at the Presidential Symposium. Thus, the findings of the study suggest that olaparib may offer new hope to patients with prostate cancer and their families by extending survival as well as delaying further progression of disease. According to the National Cancer Institute, there are approximately 164,690 new cases of prostate cancer diagnosed each year in the U.S. Figures from 2016 estimate that 3,100,000 men are living with prostate cancer in the U.S.