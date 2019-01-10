New Hope for Patients With Metastatic Prostate Cancer

Dr.
Maha Hussain, Northwestern principal co-investigator, said: "This marks a
significant advance for prostate cancer treatment, which has lagged behind
other common cancers with regard to precision therapy, now the standard of care
in breast, ovarian and lung cancers. Treatments for metastatic,
hormone-resistant prostate cancer have continued to use 'one-size-fits-all'
approaches, overlooking the genetic make-up of the tumor."
The
results of the trial were presented during the
2019 European Society of Medical Oncology in Barcelona at the Presidential
Symposium.
Testing
Efficacy of Olaparib in Metastatic Prostate Cancer
- The study team chose
patients with known genetic alterations that help
cells to repair DNA damage.
The most common mutations are the BRACA 1, BRACA 2 and ATM genes as well
as many others
- Patients with these genetic
alterations were randomly assigned to receive either olaparib, which has been used in other
solid tumors (ovarian, breast and pancreatic) or standard hormone therapy
with either enzalutamide or abiraterone and prednisone
- Olaparib inhibits
PARP protein that helps damaged cells repair
themselves. Certain cancer cells depend on PARP protein to repair DNA
damage. If PARP is prevented from repairing DNA damage, the tumor cells
are destroyed
- Patients who were given olaparib
had a marked extension of progression-free
phase before the disease grew and spread
- The average duration before disease
progression occurred was more than double i.e.,
7.4 months for the olaparib-treated patients in comparison to 3.6 months
in the group of patients given standard hormone therapy of enzalutamide or
abiraterone and prednisone
- At six months following therapy, 60% of the men receiving olaparib
showed no disease progression in comparison to 23% in the control groups
- After 12 months, nearly thrice the
number of patients on olaparib remained free of disease progression (28%
in comparison to 9% in the control groups)
- Patients in the control group
received standard hormone therapy for prostate
cancer. When the men in the control groups showed the progression of disease, they were
started on olaparib
- The benefit of olaparib treatment
was across the board, irrespective of patient's cancer location, prior
treatment, or site of metastatic disease (bone, liver or lymph nodes), age
of the patient and the
patient's PSA (prostate-specific
antigen)levels
- Patients on olaparib had a longer
pain-free period
before the disease progressed to bone
- The percentage of patients still
alive at six, 12 and 18 months is higher in patients who received olaparib
- One-year survival was 73% for the
olaparib group compared to 56.94% for the control
group; at 18 months, survival of the olaparib group
was 56.3% compared to 42.13% in the control
group
- Similar trends were found in another
group of patients (cohort B), having a different
set of genetic alternations, not as powerful as those in cohort A
Thus,
the findings of the study suggest that olaparib prolongs survival as well as extends
time period before progression of disease occurs in prostate cancer patients.
Prostate
Cancer in Brief
- Prostate cancer is the
most common type of cancer in
men
- Men with prostate cancer present
with an enlarged
prostate, difficulty in passing urine, urinary retention and other symptoms.
- Prostatic antigen levels will be a markedly elevated and physical
examination and imaging investigations reveal enlarged prostate with
abnormal morphology
- Imaging investigations also help to
stage the disease clinically. Treatment options include surgery,
radiation, chemotherapy and hormone therapy
According
to the National Cancer Institute, there are about 174,650 new cases of prostate
cancer in the U.S., and 31,620 disease-related deaths in 2019.
Figures from 2016
estimate that 3,100,000 men are living with prostate cancer in the U.S.
In
summary, olaparib may offer new hope to patients with prostate cancer and their
families by extending survival as well as delaying further progression of
disease.
Reference :
- First Prostate Cancer Therapy to Target Genes Delays Cancer Progression - (https://news.feinberg.northwestern.edu/2019/09/first-prostate-cancer-therapy-to-target-genes-delays-cancer-progression/)
Source: Medindia