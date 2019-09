World's First Gene Therapy for a Rare, Deadly Liver Disorder

‘Scientists have developed the world's first gene therapy for glycogen storage disease (GSD) to help GSD patient community to get off the cornstarch dependency and maintain normal glycemic controls.’

GSD type 1a is characterized by short stature and rapid accumulation of glycogen in the liver and kidneys. GSD usually presents in infancy, early childhood or adulthood, causing hypoglycemia or low blood glucose levels Patients with GSD need to be on cornstarch every few hours just for survival.Dr. David Weinstein, a pediatric endocrinologist and scientist, is the principal investigator of a gene therapy clinical trial for GSD. Dr Weinstein is also the Director of the Glycogen Storage Disease Program at Connecticut Children's and UConn Health and cares for about 700 such patients across 51 countries.The team conducted the gene therapy clinical trial with Ultragenyx, a biopharmaceutical company. The therapy was initially administered to three patients. The gene therapy delivers a copy of the normal gene to the liver through a viral vector. The new copy replaces the mutated sugar enzyme gene and works by stabilizing the body's glucose control.The investigational gene therapy was first administered at UConn John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington, Connecticut, on July 24, 2018.Jerrod Watts was one of the first patients to receive this therapy and it has worked so well that he is no longer dependent on cornstarch and has better glucose controls.Watts overall health has improved with weight loss , improved muscle strength and better energy levels. Before receiving the gene therapy, Watts was on 400 grams of cornstarch per day. He says the treatment has changed his life and he feels ready to take on any challenge. He no longer has the hassle of getting up at night to get a dose of cornstarch or experiencing severe hypoglycemia. Watts is able to wake up after normal hours of sleep with no glucose metabolism disturbances. His message to other GSD patients is to keep up the hope.The first clinical trial was mainly meant to test out safety in humans and all the three patients just got a test dose of one-third strength. According to Dr. Weinstein,. The patients were able to get through the night without the cornstarch dose.Two other patients are now on a lower dose of daily cornstarch. The three patients will also participate in a clinical trial to test a higher gene therapy dose. Dr. Weinstein says this is an exciting phase and they are hopeful that a higher dose will bring about dramatic health improvements in these patients.Dr. Weinstein and his team have been working out a gene therapy for GSD since the last 21 years and this development is a hope for the GSD patient community. The ultimate goal of such a gene therapy is to get off the cornstarch dependency and maintain normal glycemic controls.Source: Medindia