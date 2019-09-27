New Diagnostic Marker can Detect Parkinson''s Disease Early

A cellular defect occurring almost in all Parkinson's patients contributes to injury and death of nerve cells (neurons) in the brain

Identification of raised levels of Miro molecule, a biomarker in patients enables early detection of Parkinson's disease

The biomarker helps test the capacity of specific drug molecules to reverse the defect and prevent the progression of disease

Scientists have zeroed in on a molecular defect present in almost all patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) and those at increased risk of developing the disease. The finding could enable early detection as well as testing of treatments that could prevent or retard the progression of the disease, according to the research team at Stanford University.