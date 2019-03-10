Food Insecurity Linked to Higher Risk of Asthma, Diabetes and Hypertension

The study,
published in the Journal of General
Internal Medicine
, was led by Dr. Jason M. Nagata, MD, who is an Assistant Professor of
Pediatrics at the UCSF School of Medicine, San Francisco, CA, USA.
Key Findings of the Study
- 14,786 young adults, representing a nationwide population, were
included in the study
- Participants were aged between 24 and 32 years
- The participants were divided into two groups:
- Food Secure Group
- Food Insecure Group
- 1,647 participants (11%) were found to be impacted by food
insecurity
- Incidence of obesity was 7 percent higher in the food-insecure group
(43%) compared to the food-secure group (36%)
- Incidence of diabetes was almost double in the
food-insecure group (5.1%) compared to the food-secure group (2.2%)
- Incidence of hypertension was higher in the food-insecure group
(16%) compared to the food-secure group (11%)
- Incidence of obstructive airway diseases such as asthma, emphysema or chronic bronchitis was higher in
the food-insecure group (21%) compared to the food-secure group (14%)
- Rate of smoking was higher in the food-insecure group
(46%) compared to the food-secure group (28%)
- Depression was higher in the food-insecure
group (29%) compared to the food-secure group (15%)
- Suicide attempts within the past year was
higher in the food-insecure group (3.6%) compared to the food-secure group
(1.3%)
Plausible Explanations for the Study Findings
- Higher
smoking rates could be associated with higher stress levels in the food-insecure group
compared to the food-secure group
- Sustained
stress arising from food-insecurity can lead to chronic inflammatory
reactions, which could result in exacerbation of asthma
- Food
insecurity results in inadequate nutrition, which decreases the ability to
fight off infections,
thereby elevating the risk of asthma
- Food
insecurity increases the risk of developing mental health problems arising
from the constant worry about where the next meal will come from
- Food
insecurity can result in a heightened risk of developing anxiety, panic disorders, and insomnia
Expert Comments"The cyclic nature of food insecurity, reflective of monthly paychecks and food assistance, may promote insulin resistancecalorie-dense foods with a high content of fats and carbohydrates, and a low intake of fresh fruits and vegetables."
"Chronic stress from food insecurity may contribute to insulin resistance, obesity and high blood pressure," says senior author Dr. Sheri Weiser, MD, MPH, who is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the UCSF School of Medicine. She adds: Stress can activate the neuroendocrine system and stimulate the release of glucocorticoids, which can alter metabolism, lead to increased fat accumulation and storage, and amplify binge-eating behavior."
Funding Source
The study was
funded by the University of California Global Food Initiative Fellowship, the
UCSF Norman Schlossberger Research Fund, the American Pediatric Society, and
the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Reference :
- Here's How Food Insecurity Can Lead to Diabetes, High Blood Pressure, Asthma - (https://doi.org/10.3945/an.112.003277)
Source: Medindia