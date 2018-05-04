medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Men´s Health News

Simple Ways to Fight Side Effects of Hormone Therapy for Prostate Cancer

by Megha Ramaviswanathan on  April 5, 2018 at 3:14 PM Men´s Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Prostate cancer patients who receive hormone therapy can prevent its side effects by doing moderate exercise and choosing vegetables instead of cheeseburgers, suggests a new research.
Simple Ways to Fight Side Effects of Hormone Therapy for Prostate Cancer
Simple Ways to Fight Side Effects of Hormone Therapy for Prostate Cancer

Androgen deprivation therapy is a powerful tool against prostate cancer, and more and more men are opting for the treatment as a growing array of hormone-based therapies become available.

But it comes with a cost. Suppressing male hormones, including testosterone, that fuel cancer growth also means that patients lose strength and muscle mass and gain fat. And that puts the men at risk for other health problems, including heart disease and diabetes.

But diet and moderate exercise proved to be valuable tools in fending off those side effects in the new research from The Ohio State University. The study appears in the journal Annals of Behavioral Medicine.

"We found that a comprehensive exercise and diet program in a group setting can make a difference for prostate cancer patients, and the difference was greater than I expected in a short period of time," said lead author Brian Focht, a professor of human sciences at Ohio State.

"As they gain fat and lose muscle during hormone therapy, these men are at significant risk for chronic health problems including metabolic disorder, a precursor to diabetes and heart disease."

While this isn't the first study to show that exercise is good for prostate cancer patients and survivors, it is the first to employ this type of group approach and one of the first to also focus on diet, said Focht, also an investigator at Ohio State's Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"We think the group approach is important, because it creates social support for a group of men who have experienced shared challenges, and that can increase the chances of long-term behavior change," Focht said. "We wondered if prostate cancer patients would view this approach as feasible and acceptable, and we heard a resounding 'yes.' They fully embraced it."

The study included 32 prostate cancer patients treated at Ohio State's Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital. Half the men participated in a 12-week personalized program that included group exercise and nutrition counseling. The other half received some basic education related to their cancer diagnosis, and the opportunity for exercise education at the end of the study. Before the study, all of the men were sedentary, exercising less than an hour a week in the previous six months.

The research team evaluated the men at the start of the study, two months after the program and three months after the program and found significant differences between the men who had the intervention and those who did not.

The exercise and diet group saw gains in mobility and muscle strength and decreases in fat mass three months after the intervention, while those three measures moved in the opposite, undesirable, direction for the other group of men.

Men in the intervention group, on average, lost about 4.4 pounds, 4 pounds of which was fat. Their body fat percentage dropped by more than 2 percent. Meanwhile, the control group gained a third of a pound and almost 2 pounds of fat mass, on average. Their body fat percentage increased by 1.8 percent.

Similarly, mobility (measured with walking and stair-climbing tests) increased for the exercise group and decreased for the control group. Muscular strength (measured by pounds lifted on leg extension and chest press exercises) improved by about 20 pounds in the exercise group. After three months, the control group saw little difference in how much weight they could lift.

Exercise regimens were tailored to each man's ability and increased in intensity during the three-month experiment and included two one-hour supervised sessions per week. Workouts included weight-bearing exercise such as leg extensions and bicep curls, and aerobic exercise on a treadmill, stationary bike or elliptical trainer.

The research team also encouraged the men to exercise on their own, per national guidelines that recommend at least 150 minutes of physical activity a week and 10,000 steps per day. The men in the study did not experience any serious medical problems or injuries as a result of the exercise program.

Nutrition counseling was led by a registered dietitian, who gave advice during small group sessions after workouts and on brief phone calls. Men were encouraged to adopt a plant-based diet and follow other nutritional guidelines supported by the federal government and by medical groups including the American Cancer Society.

"This is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Each man needs to work within his own limits, and each has different needs nutritionally," said Focht, who wants to replicate the research with about 200 prostate cancer patients to see if the findings in this small pilot study hold true.

"There's an increasingly recognized focus on the holistic treatment of cancer patients. We not only want to add years to life, but we want to add life to their years," Focht said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Treatment options of prostate cancer includes waiting, surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, cryosurgery or biologic therapy.

Why High-Fat Diet should be a Strict no for Prostate Cancer Patients

Why High-Fat Diet should be a Strict no for Prostate Cancer Patients

New research demonstrates how prostate cancer may metastasize with high dietary fat.

Androgen Deprivation Therapy for Prostate Cancer and Risk of Dementia - A Retrospective Study

Androgen Deprivation Therapy for Prostate Cancer and Risk of Dementia - A Retrospective Study

Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) for prostate cancer may be associated with an increased risk of dementia, finds a retrospective study.

Prostate Cancer Patients on Androgen Deprivation Therapy Have Increased Risk of Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer Patients on Androgen Deprivation Therapy Have Increased Risk of Colorectal Cancer

Study says men taking androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) for prostate cancer may have an increased risk of colorectal cancer.

Prostate Cancer

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is commonly used to diagnose prostate cancer.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Prostate Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Trans-Urethral Resection of the Prostate Reiki and Pranic Healing Prostate Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA] 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cerebral Edema

Cerebral Edema

Cerebral edema or brain swelling occurs due to increased amounts of fluid in the brain and may ...

 Molar Pregnancy

Molar Pregnancy

Molar pregnancy or hydatidiform mole occurs due to an abnormal conception, that results in no baby ...

 Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is a life-long debilitating auto-immune disease. Multiple sclerosis infographic ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...