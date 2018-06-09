medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Hormone Therapy can Make Prostate Cancer Worse

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 6, 2018 at 3:15 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sometimes prostate cancer has the ability to withstand and outwit a standard hormone therapy, causing the cancer to spread, said scientists at Cedars.
Hormone Therapy can Make Prostate Cancer Worse
Hormone Therapy can Make Prostate Cancer Worse

Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in men, behind lung cancer, killing nearly 30,000 in the U.S. each year, according to the American Cancer Society. In its early stages, the most common type, adenocarcinoma, is curable and generally responds well to therapies, including those that target androgen - a male sex hormone that stimulates tumor growth.

However, in certain patients, the cancer becomes resistant to androgen-targeted therapy, and the cancer recurs or spreads. One possible reason for that resistance, the study indicated, appears to be that the therapy causes some adenocarcinoma cells to become neuroendocrine cancer-type cells - a rare type that normally appears in fewer than 1 percent of prostate cancer patients.

"This transformation is a problem because neuroendocrine prostate cancer is especially aggressive, metastasizes more readily and is more resistant to both androgen-targeted therapy and chemotherapy," said Neil Bhowmick, PhD, co-director of the Cancer Biology Program at the Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute at Cedars-Sinai. He is senior author of the study, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, and Rajeev Mishra, PhD, former project scientist in his laboratory, is the lead author.

To learn more about this process, the investigators examined how cancer cells interact with the supporting cells near the tumor, referred to as the tumor microenvironment, in laboratory mice. They found these interactions raised the level of the amino acid glutamine, turning the supporting cells into "factories" that supplied fuel for the cancer cells.

"While glutamine is known to spur cancer growth, its role in prostate cancer cells to trigger reprogramming of adenocarcinoma cells into neuroendocrine cancer cells is a new and important finding," said Roberta Gottlieb, MD, professor of Medicine and vice chair of translational medicine in the Department of Biomedical Sciences at Cedars-Sinai. Gottlieb was a co-author of the study.

The team also examined how androgen-targeted therapy affected the cancer microenvironment.

"To our surprise, we found this type of therapy further changed the cellular environment in a way that caused adenocarcinoma cells in the prostate to transform into neuroendocrine cancer-type cells," said Bhowmick, professor of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

As the final step in validating the findings in mice, investigators compared levels of glutamine in the plasma of small groups of patients - one with treatment-responsive prostate cancer and the other with treatment-resistant prostate cancer. They found that levels of glutamine were higher in the second group.

This finding has potential implications for treating prostate cancer patients, said Edwin Posadas, MD, co-director of the Translational Oncology Program at the cancer institute and associate professor and clinical chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology in the Department of Medicine at Cedars-Sinai.

"The study raises the possibility that a simple blood test measuring glutamine might be able to pinpoint when androgen-targeted therapy is failing in a prostate cancer patient and even predict when therapy resistance will occur," said Posadas, who co-authored the study. He said the team is designing a new study to test this hypothesis.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

Learn about two different types of brachytherapy used for treating prostate cancer. Get information on the latest advances in the field.

Quiz on Prostate Cancer

Quiz on Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is fast gaining as a common cancer form among men; more threatening since its symptoms often go unnoticed until it's too late. This quiz tests your knowledge on prostate cancer, its diagnosis and treatment options and is as ...

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Assessment | Prostate Self Assessment Calculator

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Assessment | Prostate Self Assessment Calculator

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Assessment or Prostate Self Assessment Calculator assesses the symptoms of enlarged prostate gland and gives an early warning for benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Foods That Boost Men's Health

Foods That Boost Men's Health

Heart Disease and Cancer are the major killers for men above the age of 40. Cholesterol lowering through diet, lifestyle, and medications should be considered as the "real male multivitamin".

Prostate Cancer

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Treatment options of prostate cancer includes waiting, surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, cryosurgery or biologic therapy.

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is commonly used to diagnose prostate cancer.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Prostate Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Trans-Urethral Resection of the Prostate Reiki and Pranic Healing Prostate Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA] 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease (VHL) or Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder caused by ...

 Drug Induced Headache

Drug Induced Headache

Medication-induced headache (MIH) or a medication-overuse headache (MOH) is a condition where a ...

 Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders included in newborn screening in US and India are discussed. Most disorders are either ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive