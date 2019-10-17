New Cancer Atlas Indicates That Progress in Fighting Cancer is Possible and Achievable

which not only
draws attention to the current global cancer situation, but also provides
guidance on how to tackle the problem by means of greater access to information
and cancer services. The Cancer Atlas has the following key features:
Key Data Presented in the Cancer Atlas
- Cancer is the leading or second-leading cause of
premature death under the age of 70 years in 91 countries
- Cancer cases will increase by 60 percent by 2040
- Major drivers of cancer are smoking, physical inactivity and unhealthy
diet
- Tobacco is
responsible for the highest number of preventable cancer deaths
- 1.1 billion smokers
are currently present worldwide
- 2.3 million cancer deaths (24% of all cancer
deaths) are caused by smoking
- 1.5 billion people across 55 countries are
currently protected by smoke-free laws
- 15 percent of all new cancer cases are caused by
infectious agents
- Infectious agents are responsible for 4 percent of
new cancer cases in very high-income countries and 50 percent of new
cancer cases in Sub-Saharan Africa
- Four major cancer-causing infectious agents are Helicobacter pylori, Human Papillomavirus (HPV),
Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), and Hepatitis C Virus
(HCV)
- H. pylori,
HPV, HBV, and HCV account for 90 percent of all
infection-related cancers
- Excess body weight is linked to 13 types of
cancer, accounting for 3.6 percent of all new cancer cases in
adults
- Obesity
will increase the cancer burden in low- and middle-income countries
(LMICs) in the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania in the coming years
- 4.2 percent of all cancer deaths are due to alcohol
- Breast cancer is the most common cancer in
women, accounting for 1 in 4 new cancer cases among women
- Lifetime
risk of breast cancer is 3-times higher in high-income countries
than low-income countries
- 270,000 children are diagnosed with cancer annually
- Five-year survival from childhood cancer is 80 percent in high-income
countries and 20 percent in low-income countries
- Childhood cancer survival can be increased to 60
percent in low-income countries by improving diagnosis and treatment
- 44 million cervical cancer cases will
occur worldwide over the next 50 years as per current trends
- 13 million cervical cancer cases can be averted by
2069 by improving screening and vaccination coverage
- 3-6 percent of cancers are caused by exposure to
carcinogens at the workplace
- 500,000 lung
cancer deaths occur annually due to outdoor air pollution
- Outdoor air pollution is highest in cities
undergoing rapid urbanization in LMICs
- Diesel exhaust - a confirmed carcinogen - is a
leading cause of occupational lung cancer and outdoor air pollution
- Radiotherapy is indicated in 60 percent of
cancer patients as a stand-alone therapy or as an adjunct therapy to
prevent recurrence after surgery
- Radiotherapy coverage is sub-optimal in LMICs like
Ethiopia, where a single radiotherapy center serves 100 million people
Expert Comments
"This much is clear,"
writes ACS Chief Executive Officer Gary M. Reedy, BSc, DHL (honoris causa), in
the report's foreword. "We simply must do
better to ensure everyone can benefit from advances in the fight against cancer
. As you will see in the pages of this Cancer
Atlas, 3rd edition, progress is not only possible, but also
achievable."
"The Cancer Atlas has
proved to be an outstanding publication in the past, helping the cancer
community communicate the progress we have or have not made, the challenges we
face and the areas of focus for future years,"
writes Cary Adams, BSc
(Hons), MBA, Chief Executive Officer of UICC. "Its beautifully crafted presentations of facts and evidence help us
construct compelling messages to better articulate the problem and present
solutions. This new edition will once again be circulated widely and inspire
those of us who want to see changes happen."
"Cancer is an issue of
sustainable development,"
writes Dr. Elisabete Weiderpass, MD, MSc, PhD,
Director of IARC. "Facing the cancer
problem is a prerequisite for addressing social and economic inequities,
stimulating economic growth, and accelerating sustainable development. I hope
that this book will find widespread use, because prevention is, and should
continue to be, the first line of attack in tackling the challenges posed by
the global cancer epidemic."
Funding Source
The collection of
data and preparation of the Cancer Atlas was funded by the American Cancer
Society (ACS), the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), and the
International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).
