New Cancer Atlas Indicates That Progress in Fighting Cancer is Possible and Achievable

Highlights:

The new 3 rd edition of the Cancer Atlas has been published

edition of the Cancer Atlas has been published It focuses on improving access to information and services specific to cancer

The major objective of the new Cancer Atlas is to reduce the global burden of cancer The new Cancer Atlas (3rd edition) is a comprehensive overview of cancer worldwide. It indicates that tackling cancer is not only possible, but also an achievable goal. The report was developed by the American Cancer Society (ACS), Atlanta, USA, the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), Geneva, Switzerland, and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), Lyon, France. It was released at the World Cancer Leaders' Summit, held on 15-17 October, 2019 at the Kazakh Institute of Oncology and Radiology (KazIOR) in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

