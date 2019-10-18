Fat Deposition in Lungs of Obese People May Up Asthma Risk

such as
asthma are more prevalent in overweight and obese individuals, the exact reason
was not known, until now. This new study indicates that fatty tissue deposition
alters the structure of the airways of the lungs, thereby increasing the risk
of
.
The study,
published in the European
Respiratory Journal
, was led by John Elliot, who is a Senior Research
Officer at the Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth, Western Australia. The
senior author of the paper was Dr. Peter Noble, BSc, PhD, who is an Associate
Professor and Director of Research at the School of Human Sciences, University
of Western Australia in Perth, Western Australia.
Elliot notes: "Looking
at samples of lung, we spotted fatty tissue that had built up in the airway
walls. We wanted to see if this accumulation was correlated with body
weight."
Salient Features of the Study
- First study to show fat accumulation in the walls
of the lungs and airways
- Structure of the lungs and airways was studied to
find any changes in patients with asthma
- Correlation between fat accumulation in the airways
and body mass index (BMI)was investigated
- 52 post-mortem lung tissue samples from the Airway
Tissue Biobank were used in the study, which included the following:
- 15 samples were obtained from individuals who
didn't have asthma
- 21 samples were obtained from asthma patients who had
died of other causes
- 16 samples were obtained from asthma patients who
had died of asthma
- Structures of 1,373 airways were studied by
microscopy
- Fat accumulation in the tissue samples was detected
and quantified
- Quantity of fat deposition was compared to the BMI
of each individual
- The amount of fat deposition increased with
increasing BMI
- Increased fat deposition altered the airways that
led to inflammation in the lungs
Noble explains: "Being overweight or obese has already been linked to having
asthma or having worse asthma symptoms.
Researchers have suggested that the link might be explained by the direct
pressure of excess weight on the lungs or by a general increase in inflammation
created by excess weight."
He adds: "This study
suggests that another mechanism is also at play. We've found that excess fat
accumulates in the airway walls where it takes up space and seems to increase
inflammation within the lungs. We think this is causing a thickening of the
airways that limits the flow of air in and out of the lungs, and that could at
least partly explain an increase in asthma symptoms."
Future Plans
The research team plans to develop new ways to detect and
quantitate fatty tissue deposited in the lungs and confirm its link with
respiratory diseases and whether the pathologic changes could be reversed by
weight loss
therapy.
Concluding Remarks
Professor Thierry Troosters, President of the European
Respiratory Society, who was not involved in the study, says: "This is an important finding on the
relationship between body
weight and respiratory disease because it shows how being overweight
or obese might be making symptoms worse for people with asthma. This goes
beyond the simple observation that patients with obesity need to breathe more with activity and
exercise hence adding to their ventilatory burden. The observation
points at true airway changes that are associated with obesity
He concludes: "We need
to investigate this finding in more detail and particularly whether this
phenomenon can be reversed with weight loss. In the meantime, we should support
asthma patients to help them achieve or maintain a healthy weight."
Funding Source
The study was
funded by the Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, the Osborne Park Health Care Group Research Advisory
Committee, the Western Australian Department of Health, and the National Health
and Medical Research Council of Australia.
Reference :
- Fatty Airways: Implications for Obstructive Disease - (http://dx.doi.org/10.1183/13993003.00857-2019)
