medindia

Being Fit in Middle Age can Reduce Chronic Lung Disease Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 19, 2019 at 2:53 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Getting enough exercise and staying fit at midlife can protect you from chronic lung disease, reports a new study.
Being Fit in Middle Age can Reduce Chronic Lung Disease Risk
Being Fit in Middle Age can Reduce Chronic Lung Disease Risk

Good heart and lung (cardiorespiratory) fitness in middle age is associated with a lower long term risk of chronic lung disease (COPD), suggests Danish research published online in the journal Thorax.

Show Full Article

Physical activity that boosts fitness should be encouraged "to delay development, progression, and death from COPD," conclude the researchers.

COPD, short for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is an umbrella term for respiratory conditions that narrow the airways, such as bronchitis and emphysema. Smoking is the main risk factor for COPD, which the World Health Organization ranks as the fourth most frequent cause of death worldwide.

Studies have suggested that a high level of physical activity and/or leisure time exercise is associated with a reduced risk of COPD, and that physical inactivity may speed up its progression.

To explore this further, the researchers tracked the respiratory health of 4,730 healthy middle-aged men from the Copenhagen Male Study, who were recruited from 14 large workplaces in Copenhagen between 1970 and 1971. Their average age was 49.

Those with a previous diagnosis of COPD, asthma, or with symptoms of chronic bronchitis were excluded. Participants were monitored for up to 46 years to January 2016.

All participants provided information on smoking, alcohol intake, physical activity levels, educational attainment, occupation, and medical history.

Height, weight, and resting blood pressure were measured, and cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) was calculated as low, normal, or high, using a VO2 max test--a measure of the body's ability to use oxygen during exercise. National registers were used to identify cases of COPD and death from COPD.

Compared with low CRF, the estimated risk of COPD diagnosis was 21% lower in men with normal CRF and 31% lower in men with high CRF.

Similarly, compared with low CRF, the estimated risk of death from COPD was 35% lower in men with normal CRF and 62% lower in men with high CRF.

High CRF in middle age was also associated with a delay to both diagnosis of, and death from, COPD by 1.5 to 2 years.

The results were largely unchanged after excluding those who were diagnosed with COPD or who died during the first 10 years of monitoring, suggesting that the findings withstand scrutiny, say the researchers.

This is an observational study, and as such, can't establish the cause. And it's possible that participants with high levels of CRF were more resilient to underlying COPD, delaying time to diagnosis, say the researchers.

But their results are in line with those of previous studies and provide further insight into the association between cardiorespiratory fitness and the long-term risk of COPD over an exceptionally long monitoring period.

And while the processes that link CRF with the development and progression of COPD aren't clear, the researchers nevertheless speculate that inflammation, linked to physical inactivity, may have a key role.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Better Cardiorespiratory Fitness Linked to Longer Life

Better cardiorespiratory fitness leads to longer life, with no limit to the benefit of aerobic fitness, revealed new study.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy - that way, you'll last longer at it and get better results.

Sound Mental Well-being Can Predict Leisure Time Exercise in Midlife

Mental well-being can surprisingly predict leisure time physical activity in midlife. Therefore, a new study suggests that your mental health supports physical activity during free time in midlife.

Low Levels of Leisure-Time Exercise Can Lower Your Death Risk

Even very light leisure-time exercises such as gardening and walking in the park can reduce the risk of death from heart disease, cancer, and other causes, reveals a new study.

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia or chronic lung disease of infancy is seen in premature and low birth weight infants. It results from lung and airway damage caused by prolonged oxygen therapy and ventilator support in these babies.

Chronic Bronchitis

Chronic bronchitis is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder that causes obstruction to airflow and makes breathing difficult.

Epilepsy

Fits or convulsions or Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, involuntary seizures and is described as a chronic neurological disorder

Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy or seizures are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and seen fairly commonly in children. Symptoms can be highly variable and parents should seek prompt medical advice to treat the condition

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Sarcoidosis / Besnier - Boeck disease

Bernie Mac the comedian died of complications arising from Sarcoidosis, a little known immune system disorder.

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

More News on:

Epilepsy Sarcoidosis / Besnier - Boeck disease Asbestosis Pneumoconiosis Silicosis Pneumonectomy Chronic Bronchitis Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children 

What's New on Medindia

CRT Defibrillator May Improve Heart Function In Certain Patients

Superior Canal Dehiscence

Lyme Disease: Breakthrough Could Lead to Better Treatments

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive