medindia

Autistic Teens can Become Safe Drivers with Parental Support

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 19, 2019 at 2:03 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Young drivers with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) may need more parental support to learn driving skills, reports a new study.
Autistic Teens can Become Safe Drivers with Parental Support
Autistic Teens can Become Safe Drivers with Parental Support

Autistic adolescents need the support of their parents or guardians to prioritize independence so that they are prepared for learning to drive, according to a study of specialized driving instructors who have worked specifically with young autistic drivers. These findings were compiled by researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and recently published in the journal Autism in Adulthood.

Driving instructors also emphasized the need to develop and refine best practices to guide assessment and delivery of highly individualized instruction for autistic adolescents.

The study was conducted by a multidisciplinary team of researchers from CHOP's Center for Injury Research and Prevention, Center for Autism Research, and Division of Emergency Medicine, as well as the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing and the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI), as part of a five-year study aimed at understanding mobility issues for autistic adolescents funded by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This is the first paper published as part of the study.

"Through our interviews with specialized driving instructors, we learned they believe parents are a critical partner in preparing for and undertaking independent driving," said Rachel K. Myers, Ph.D., lead author of the study and scientist at the Center for Injury Research and Prevention at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

"Instructors recommend that parents help their children develop independent life skills, including the use of alternative forms of transportation such as bicycling or mass transit, and to practice pre-driving skills, such as navigation, before undertaking on-road driving lessons."

Driving instructors are an important resource for families, especially for those with autistic adolescents learning to drive. However, because not much is known about the specific experience of teaching autistic adolescents how to drive, this limits the ability to provide adolescents and families with proper guidance preparing for the learning-to-drive process.

To help bridge this gap, researchers conducted in-depth interviews with specialized driving instructors who had experience working with autistic adolescents and young adults. This is the first study to examine the process and experience of driving instructors who provide behind-the-wheel training specifically for this population.

The study revealed a set of common themes that underscored the importance of parents of autistic adolescents in preparation for the learning-to-drive process, with driving instructors viewing parents as essential partners in supporting their efforts in teaching driving skills and promoting independence.

Participating instructors said parents can support and prioritize independence by encouraging their autistic adolescents to develop life skills, such as mowing the lawn, cooking, and taking public transportation, before learning to drive.

Although the driving instructors identified a need to develop and refine best practices for assessment and instruction, they recognized that specific approaches must be tailored to meet the unique needs of each autistic adolescent driver, reflecting the spectrum that affects each adolescent differently. Other suggestions from the instructors involved in this study included using of state-level vocational rehabilitation services to provide financial support for instruction, identifying and promoting prerequisite life skills prior to undertaking driving, parent-supervised driving instruction in partnership with professional driving instruction, and tailoring instruction to address the particular needs of learner drivers.

"What these specialized driving instructors told us about the disconnect between driving and other life skills was surprising," said Benjamin E. Yerys, Ph.D., study author and psychologist at the Center for Autism Research at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.

Points to Ponder When Autistic Teens Want To Drive

Investigation on driving for teens with a high-functioning autism disorder (HFASD) revealed two-thirds of HFASD teens of legal driving age in their state are currently driving or plan to drive.

Most Drivers are not Afraid of Texting While Driving - Here's Why

Majority of drivers don't believe that texting while driving is dangerous in certain driving scenarios, a recent research finds. This finding may contribute to more targeted distracted driving campaigns by highlighting opportunities for ...

More News on:

Autism 

What's New on Medindia

CRT Defibrillator May Improve Heart Function In Certain Patients

Superior Canal Dehiscence

Lyme Disease: Breakthrough Could Lead to Better Treatments

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive