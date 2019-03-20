medindia
Low Levels of Leisure-Time Exercise Can Lower Your Death Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 20, 2019 at 12:54 PM Lifestyle News
Engaging in light exercises such as gardening and walking during leisure-time can reduce the risk of death, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.
Low Levels of Leisure-Time Exercise Can Lower Your Death Risk

Even low-level physical activities, such as walking or gardening, are associated with a lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease, cancer or any cause finds a large observational study.

Higher amounts of activity or more vigorous activities, such as running, cycling and competitive sports, are associated with additional health benefits that are not outweighed by the risks of participating in these activities, the authors say.

Every year, a representative sample of the US population is asked about their health and lifestyle behaviors for the National Health Interview Surveys. The authors used data collected through the surveys between 1997 and 2008 to estimate the activity levels of 88,140 people aged 40-85 years, and linked that data with registered deaths up until 31 December 2011.

They calculated the total leisure-time physical activity of participants using definitions in 2008 US guidelines, which roughly equate one minute of vigorous activity such as running, fast cycling or competitive sports as equivalent to two minutes of moderate-intensity activity, such as brisk walking, gardening or dancing. Only activities lasting at least 10 continuous minutes were taken into account.

Compared with individuals who were inactive, those who participated in just 10-59 min/week of moderate physical activities during their leisure time had an 18 percent lower risk of death from any cause over the study period, and the health benefits continued to mount as activity levels went up.

US 2008 guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes per week of moderate activity done in at least 10-minute bouts, and individuals who participated in 150-299 min/week reduced their overall risk of death by 31 percent. Those who clocked up ten times this amount - 1500 min or more per week - almost halved their risk (46% lower).

Reductions in risk of death from cancer also corresponded with increasing activity levels.

In terms of risk of death from cardiovascular events such as strokes and heart attacks, individuals who were active for 10-59 min/week during their leisure time saw their risk fall by 12 percent, and those who did 120-299 min/week by 37 percent, compared with people who were inactive.

However, much greater levels of physical activity were not associated with any greater benefits; individuals who were active for 1500 min or more per week had a reduced risk of death from cardiovascular disease of 33 percent - so their risk of death was slightly higher than those who met recommended activity levels but undertaking more moderate amounts.

This is an observational study, and as such, can't establish cause, and also relied on participants self-reporting activity levels. However, the authors point out that the study also has many strengths, including its large sample size representative of the US population, and that their findings support US recommendations on activity levels.

The study also showed that individuals who participated in vigorous physical activities had a significantly lower risk of death than those who only did light/moderate physical activity, so the authors recommend, like the US guidelines, that people short of time should consider more vigorous activities.

Attaining the highest levels of physical activity assessed - 1500 min or more/week "is difficult to achieve for a working adult," they admit. "Participation in a vigorous-intensity activity is more time-efficient than moderate-intensity activity," the authors say.

"Vigorous-intensity physical activity may be an attractive option for able-bodied individuals with limited time."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Exercise for Seniors

Poor health and recurrent illnesses can severely compromise quality of life for seniors. But with appropriate exercise, seniors can age gracefully and maintain overall good health.

Walking As An Exercise

People walk for many reasons ranging from pleasure to mental relaxation, finding solitude or for exercise.

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Art of gardening can improve socializing and cognitive skills in children and elderly. As a therapy it benefits all, be it able or disabled, young or old.

Heart Disease Risk reduced with Low-Intensity Activity in Older Persons

Heart disease risk in adults, in the early 60, can be lowered if they participate in low-intensity physical activity, says study.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Fitness through Density Training Program

Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

