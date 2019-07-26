Outcompeting Cancer Now a Reality

The reason behind
why cancer cells are able to outwit normal body cells in the fight for survival
is that they are themselves also human cells. As a result, these cancer cells
are not only capable of subverting the body's immune defenses, but also
highjacking them, when the need arises.
‘Outcompeting cancer is now possible by modulating a new mechanism termed ‘fitness fingerprint.’ There are two types of ‘fitness fingerprints’ – Win and Lose. Blocking these fitness fingerprints can reduce tumor size and even eliminate cancer.
’
The study was led
by Dr. Eduardo Moreno, Ph.D, who is a Principal Investigator at the Champalimaud
Center for the Unknown in Lisbon, Portugal. He has discovered a
cell-competition mechanism, which he has termed 'fitness fingerprints'. This
'fitness fingerprint' mechanism was first discovered in the fruit fly (Drosophila melanogaster
) in 2010 by
Moreno's group.
The present
study, published in Nature
, has
established that the same mechanism also exists in humans. Moreover, by
blocking this mechanism, the proliferation of the cancer cells can be stopped.
Study Findings
- The gene that codes for 'fitness fingerprints' were
identified in the human genome
- The gene coded for four different types of 'fitness
fingerprints', including two types of Win 'fitness fingerprints' and two
types of Lose 'fitness fingerprints'
- The Win 'fitness fingerprints' indicated that the
cells were young and healthy
- The Lose 'fitness fingerprints' indicated that the
cells were old or damaged
- The impact of the Win and Lose 'fitness
fingerprints' on cancer growth was evaluated by studying their expression
patterns in the following four types of tissues:
- Malignant tumors - Breast and colon
- Benign tumors - Breast and colon
- Tissue adjacent to the tumors
- Normal tissue
- Expression of Win was less in normal tissue, while
expression of Lose was even lesser
- Expression of Win was significantly elevated in all
cancer tissues, with more in malignant tumors than benign tumors
- Expression of Lose was significantly higher in
tissue adjacent to tumors, compared to normal tissue
- Expression of Lose was significantly higher in
tissue adjacent to malignant tumors, compared to benign tumors
- Expression levels of Win in tumors and Lose in
adjacent tissues, accurately predicted cancer malignancy 86.3 percent of
the time
Interpretation of the Study Findings
The findings
indicate that neighboring cells in the human body continuously monitor each other's
activity and level of fitness through the two types of fitness markers
identified on their surface, namely, Win and Lose.
If a cell is less fit than its neighboring
cells, meaning that it expresses less Win and more Lose, then the neighboring
cells eliminate it, thereby ensuring that the tissue as a whole remains
healthy. This mechanism is important for the following biological processes:
However, this same
mechanism can be highjacked, leading to the development of cancer. In this
context, Moreno says:"Cancer cells use these 'fitness fingerprints' to disguise
themselves as super-fit cells by expressing relatively many more Win 'fitness
fingerprints' on their surface than their healthy neighbors. This makes the
normal cells that surround cancer cells appear less healthy by comparison. In
this way, cancer cells trick their healthy neighbors and bring about their
death, consequently destroying the tissue and making room for tumor expansion.
Investigation of Potential Therapeutic
Applications
The study findings
indicated that high expression of Win in tumor tissue and high expression of
Lose in adjacent tissue was an essential requirement for the growth and
expansion of the tumors. Based on these findings, the potential therapeutic
applications were investigated as follows:
- The above mechanism was blocked by knocking out the
Win/Lose fingerprints in human tumor tissue, transplanted in mice
- This led to a reduction in tumor size, indicating
that the aggressiveness of the cancer cells towards adjacent host cells
was significantly decreased
- In an attempt to
further increase the therapeutic potential, the blocking of Win/Lose expression
was combined with chemotherapy
- This led to a further reduction in tumor size and
in some cases, complete elimination of the tumors
Future Plans
The research team
plans to conduct a more detailed study of the mechanism associated with the
expression of Win/Lose 'fitness fingerprints' and its effect on cancer. They
also plan to develop a new type of cancer drug in collaboration with
clinicians.
Concluding Remarks
Moreno indicates
that the present study was based on purely curiosity-based research that led to
a discovery having benefits for human health. In this regard, he says: "When we began studying cell competition in the fruit
fly, we were addressing it as a basic biology question: how do tissues
eliminate viable, but suboptimal cells. From there to potential cancer
therapies seems like an almost unlikely development, but this is how research
works; you start with the curiosity to know how things work and from there,
sometimes, you find yourself on the road to potential novel therapies."
He concludes: "These findings are very encouraging, but
they are still preliminary and it will be some years before we are able to use
them to help cancer patients."
Funding Source
The study was
funded by multiple organizations. Some of these include the European Research
Council, the Swiss National Science Foundation, the Josef Steiner Cancer
Research Foundation, the Champalimaud Foundation,
and the Swiss Cancer League, among others.
