New Hydration Sensor Device Improves Dialysis Outcomes

Hydration Sensor Device

New Approach

The Way Forward

Presently in the US, there are about half a million people on dialysis; however, there is no easy, reliable way to measure hydration levels in these patients. The methods currently used are invasive, unreliable or subjective. Hypervolemia or fluid overload is assessed by doctors by way of physical signs like examining the size of the jugular vein, pressing on the skin or probing the ankles where water might pool.A research team from MIT and Massachusetts General Hospital has now developed a portable sensor device to accurately measure patients' hydration levels using a technique called nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) relaxometry.The device uses the same technology that the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners use, but provides information faster and at a lower cost as there is no imaging involved.Dr. Michael Cima, Professor of Engineering in MIT's Department of Materials Science and Engineering and a member of MIT's Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, is the senior author of the study.says Dr. Cima.The paper appears in the issue ofand the lead author is Dr. Lina Colucci, a former graduate student in health sciences and technology. Matthew Li - a graduate student from MIT; Kristin Corapi, Andrew Allegretti, and Herbert Lin - Nephrologists from MGH; Xavier Vela Parada - MGH research fellow; Dennis Ausiello - MGH Chief of Medicine; and Matthew Rosen - Assistant Professor in Radiology at Harvard Medical School are the other authors.Dr. Cima began working on the project around 10 years ago when he realized that the need for an accurate, noninvasive way to measure hydration was highly significant. A new approach based on NMR was chosen by the MIT team. In T2 Biosystems, a company Dr. Cima had previously launched, small NMR devices were used to diagnose bacterial infections by analyzing blood samples of patients. Dr. Cima came up with the idea of using such devices to measure water content in tissue.A few years ago, the team got a grant from the MIT-MGH Strategic Partnership to conduct a small clinical trial for monitoring hydration . Patients with end-stage renal disease who were on dialysis regularly and healthy controls were studied. The MIT-MGH team was able to show that more accurate information on dry weight could be provided by quantitative NMR, which works by measuring T2 relaxation time, a property of hydrogen atoms. Both the environment and quantity of hydrogen atoms present could be measured by the T2 signal.says Dr. ColucciFluid volume in patients before and after they underwent dialysis was measured by the research team using the device.Additional clinical trials with dialysis patients are being planned by the research team. Dialysis, which currently costs the US more than $40 billion per year, is expected to be one of the biggest applications for this technology.Dr. Cima says.he added.While studying the healthy controls, the research team incidentally also found thatThis feature could benefit in monitoring the elderly who frequently become dehydrated as with age their sense of thirst would have lessened. Similarly, athletes participating in marathons or other endurance events could also use the device to check hydration.The research team also planned for future clinical trials to test their technology's potential to detect dehydration.Source: Medindia