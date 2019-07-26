Vitamin D Supplementation can Slow Progression of Early Diabetes

, earlier studies have not
found any improvement in metabolic function. Whether vitamin D supplementation
is useful in patients with newly diagnosed diabetes or prediabetes,
particularly in persons with
still remains unclear.
The
current study was undertaken by Dr Claudia Gagnon, and colleagues from
Université Laval in Quebec to find the effect of vitamin D
supplementation on glucose metabolism in persons with prediabetes or new
diagnosis of
type 2 diabetes.
- Markers of glucose metabolism and
insulin activity were estimated at the start of the study and once again
following high-dose vitamin D supplementation (approximately 5-10 times
the standard dose) for six months
- Study participants (46%) who were
found to have low vitamin D levels at the beginning of the study, showed
marked improvement in insulin in action on muscle tissue after six months
of vitamin D supplementation
Thus, the findings of the
study suggest that high dose vitamin D supplementation can retard progression
of prediabetes and newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes by improving glucose
metabolism.
Reasons Why Previous
Studies Showed No Benefit with Vitamin D Supplementation
- Previous studies may have included fewer participants or persons with normal
vitamin D levels at the start of the study or the participants
might have been suffering from long-standing
diabetes
- Metabolic improvement is difficult
to measure in persons with long-standing
disease or longer duration
of vitamin D supplementation may be required to notice
visible improvement
Dr. Gagnon said, "The reason we saw
improvements in glucose metabolism following vitamin D supplementation in those
at high risk of diabetes, or with newly diagnosed diabetes, while other studies
failed to demonstrate an effect in people with long-standing type 2 diabetes is
unclear. This could be due to the fact that improvements in metabolic function
are harder to detect in those with a longer-term disease or that longer treatment
time is needed to see the benefits."
Future Plans
- Further research is needed to find
if genetic or other medical factors could influence whether various people
respond differently to vitamin D supplementation and whether improvement
in glucose metabolism is sustained in the long term
- More studies are also needed to
validate the findings of the current study and find out the effect of long
term high dose vitamin D supplementation
In
summary, the
current
study finds that high dose vitamin D supplementation is beneficial in slowing
down the progression of early
diabetes, but the authors caution that until future studies evaluate the safety of long term high
dose vitamin D supplementation, current guidelines of vitamin D supplementation
should be followed.
Reference :
- Effects of 6-month vitamin D supplementation on insulin sensitivity and secretion: a randomized, placebo-controlled trial - (https://doi.org/10.1530/EJE-19-0156)
Source: Medindia