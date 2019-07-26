Vitamin D Supplementation can Slow Progression of Early Diabetes

‘Taking high doses of vitamin D supplementation can slow down the progression of prediabetes and newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes by improving the metabolism of glucose.’ Read More..

Markers of glucose metabolism and insulin activity were estimated at the start of the study and once again following high-dose vitamin D supplementation (approximately 5-10 times the standard dose) for six months

Study participants (46%) who were found to have low vitamin D levels at the beginning of the study, showed marked improvement in insulin in action on muscle tissue after six months of vitamin D supplementation

Reasons Why Previous Studies Showed No Benefit with Vitamin D Supplementation

Previous studies may have included fewer participants or persons with normal vitamin D levels at the start of the study or the participants might have been suffering from long-standing diabetes

Metabolic improvement is difficult to measure in persons with long-standing disease or longer duration of vitamin D supplementation may be required to notice visible improvement

Future Plans

Further research is needed to find if genetic or other medical factors could influence whether various people respond differently to vitamin D supplementation and whether improvement in glucose metabolism is sustained in the long term

More studies are also needed to validate the findings of the current study and find out the effect of long term high dose vitamin D supplementation

The current study was undertaken by Dr Claudia Gagnon, and colleagues from Université Laval in Quebec to find the effect of vitamin D supplementation on glucose metabolism in persons with prediabetes or new diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.Thus, the findings of the study suggest that high dose vitamin D supplementation can retard progression of prediabetes and newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes by improving glucose metabolism.Dr. Gagnon said,In summary, the current study finds that high dose vitamin D supplementation is beneficial in slowing down the progression of early diabetes, but