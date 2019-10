Sleep Apnea Linked to Diabetic Retinopathy

How is Sleep Apnea Linked to Damage to the Retina?

Key Findings of the Study

The study was conducted on diabetic retinopathy patients over an 8-year period

Sleep apnea was higher in patients with diabetic macular edema than those without (80.6% vs. 45.5%)

45.5%) Severity of sleep apnea was positively correlated with the severity of diabetic macular edema

Severe sleep apnea was more prevalent in patients requiring additional treatments for diabetic macular edema

Patients with severe diabetic macular edema required three or more additional laser therapy sessions

Concluding Remarks

The research, led by Dr. Juifan Chiang, MD from the Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taiwan, was presented atheld on 12-15 October, 2019 in San Francisco, USA. Sleep apnea is a sleeping disorder characterized by interrupted breathing at regular intervals, resulting in disruption of sleep and a drop in oxygen levels in the blood. This drastic fall in blood oxygen levels can lead to injury to blood vessels, especially, small capillaries such as those supplying the retina , which is the light-sensitive tissue layer at the back of the eye.In the case of diabetic patients , this damage is exacerbated, leading to fluid build-up or edema in the macula, which is the central portion of the retina responsible for sharp, clear and distinct vision. The macula swells and thickens as a result of fluid build-up (macular edema), which can cause distortion of vision and in severe cases, even blindness. This condition is known as diabetic retinopathy In people suffering from sleep apnea, diabetic retinopathy progressively worsens due to increased insulin resistance , excessive inflammation, and elevated blood pressure , all of which collectively damage the retinal blood vessels.said Chiang.Source: Medindia