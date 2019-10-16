Sleep Apnea Linked to Diabetic Retinopathy

, is more difficult to treat in patients
suffering from severe sleep apnea. This new study clearly indicates that
The research, led
by Dr. Juifan Chiang, MD from the Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taiwan, was
presented at 'AAO 2019', the Annual
Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO)
held on 12-15
October, 2019 in San Francisco, USA.
How is Sleep Apnea Linked to Damage to the
Retina?
Sleep
apnea
is a sleeping disorder characterized by interrupted breathing
at regular intervals, resulting in disruption of sleep and a drop in oxygen
levels in the blood. This drastic fall in blood oxygen levels can lead to
injury to blood vessels, especially, small capillaries
such as those supplying the retina
,
which is the light-sensitive tissue layer at the back of the eye.
In the case of diabetic
patients
, this damage is exacerbated, leading to fluid
build-up or edema in the macula, which is the central portion of the retina
responsible for sharp, clear and distinct vision. The macula swells and
thickens as a result of fluid build-up (macular edema), which can cause distortion of vision
and in
severe cases, even blindness. This condition is known as diabetic retinopathy
.
In people suffering
from sleep apnea, diabetic retinopathy progressively worsens due to increased
insulin
resistance
, excessive inflammation, and elevated blood pressure
, all of which
collectively damage the retinal blood vessels.
Key Findings of the Study
- The study was conducted on diabetic retinopathy
patients over an 8-year period
- Sleep apnea was higher in patients with diabetic macular
edema than those without (80.6% vs. 45.5%)
- Severity of sleep apnea was positively correlated
with the severity of diabetic macular edema
- Severe sleep apnea was more
prevalent in patients requiring additional treatments for diabetic macular
edema
- Patients with severe diabetic macular edema
required three or more additional laser therapy sessions
Concluding Remarks
"Based on these results, we hope that more medical
professionals will approach sleep apnea as a risk factor for diabetic macular edema,"
said Chiang. "This could allow for earlier medical
intervention so patients can keep more of their vision and preserve their
overall health as much as possible."
Reference :
- 'AAO 2019': American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting 2019, San Francisco, USA - (https://www.aao.org/annual-meeting)
Source: Medindia