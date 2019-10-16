Severe sleep apnea has been linked to the development of macular edema in diabetic patients, as per the findings of a new study from Taiwan.

Sleep Apnea Linked to Diabetic Retinopathy

‘Sleep apnea is linked to retinal damage in diabetic patients. It causes a fall in blood oxygen levels, increased insulin resistance and elevated blood pressure, leading to macular edema, which damages the retina of the eye.’ Read More..

