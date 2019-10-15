Stressed Moms are Less Likely to Deliver Baby Boys

Highlights
:
- Mothers stressed physically and psychologically during
pregnancy are more likely to give birth to girl babies as well as having
an increased risk of preterm labor
- The womb is the first home of the fetus and previous
studies have shown maternal stress during pregnancy affects normal fetal
development with unfavorable birth outcomes
- The amount of social support a mother receives from family and friends could be a key factor in increasing the likelihood
of having a male baby as well
as reducing the risk of preterm
birth
Increased
maternal physical and mental stress during pregnancy can affect the gender of baby and increase the risk of preterm birth, according to a recent study led by Catherine Monk,
PhD, director of Women's Mental Health in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology
at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and
professor of medical psychology at Columbia University Vagelos College of
Physicians and Surgeons.
The findings of
the study appear online in the journal PNAS
, the Proceedings
of the National Academy of Sciences
.
Can Maternal Stress Determine Your Baby's Gender? Details of the Study
- Monk and her team
analyzed 27 indicators of psychosocial, physical, and lifestyle
stress obtained from diaries, daily physical measurements and
questionnaires from 187 seemingly healthy pregnant women, between the ages
18 to 45 years
- According to the
analysis, 17% (32) of the women were psychologically stressed, suffering
from clinical depression,
high levels of anxiety, and reported they were feeling too stressed
- About 16% (30) had
evidence of physical stress, with relatively higher blood pressure values measured daily and higher caloric intake
compared to normal healthy pregnant women
- The majority of the
participants (approximately 67%, or 125) were overall healthy
Findings of
Study
"Other
researchers have seen this pattern after social upheavals, such as the 9/11
terrorist attacks in New York City, after which the relative number of male
births decreased,"
- The study team
observed that pregnant women experiencing physical and psychological
stress were less likely to have a baby boy
- Typically, around 105
male babies are born for every 100 female babies. The current study showed
an altered sex ratio in the physically and psychologically stressed
maternal groups that favored birth of baby girls, with male-to-female
ratios of 4:9 and 2:3, respectively
says Monk. "This
stress in
women is likely of long-standing nature; studies have shown that
males are more vulnerable to adverse prenatal environments, suggesting that
highly stressed women may be less likely to give birth to a male due to the
loss of prior male pregnancies, often without even knowing they were
pregnant."
Other Impacts
of Maternal Stress
- Women with high
physical stress, having higher blood pressure and caloric consumption, had a higher risk of
preterm birth than mothers who were not stressed
- Fetuses of physically
stressed women had lower heart rate-movement coupling, an indicator of
slower central nervous system development, compared to unstressed healthy
women
- In general,
psychologically stressed women had more complications associated with
birth than physically stressed women
How Social
Support Improves Pregnancy Outcome
- The more social support a woman receives during
pregnancy, the higher the chances of
having a male baby
- Using statistical methods, when social support levels
were made similar across the three groups, the stress effects on preterm
birth disappeared
- Around 30% of pregnant women reported psychological stress related to their job
or suffering from depression and anxiety
during the study. Such women have increased risk of
premature birth, which is associated with higher rates of infant
mortality as well as physical and mental issues during childhood such as
anxiety and attention-deficit
hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) among offspring.
- Effects of mother's psychological state on the fetus
was not analyzed during this study
- The findings of the study suggest that exposure to high
levels of stress increases stress hormones levels such as cortisol in the
uterus which can impact the fetus
- Also, stress can affect
the maternal immune system, which in turn impacts neurological and
behavioral development in the developing fetus.
In summary, the
findings of the study echo the findings of earlier research that poor maternal physical and mental health can affect not only the mother, but her baby as well. Therefore, providing better social support to all
moms-to-be during pregnancy can prevent physical and mental stress
and improve the baby's health.
Source: Medindia