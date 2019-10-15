Stressed Moms are Less Likely to Deliver Baby Boys

Mothers stressed physically and psychologically during pregnancy are more likely to give birth to girl babies as well as having an increased risk of preterm labor

The womb is the first home of the fetus and previous studies have shown maternal stress during pregnancy affects normal fetal development with unfavorable birth outcomes

The amount of social support a mother receives from family and friends could be a key factor in increasing the likelihood of having a male baby as well as reducing the risk of preterm birth Increased maternal physical and mental stress during pregnancy can affect the gender of baby and increase the risk of preterm birth, according to a recent study led by Catherine Monk, PhD, director of Women's Mental Health in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and professor of medical psychology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. Increased maternal physical and mental stress during pregnancy can affect the gender of baby and increase the risk of preterm birth, according to a recent study led by Catherine Monk, PhD, director of Women's Mental Health in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and professor of medical psychology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

