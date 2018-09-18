medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Mothers Facing Trauma, Stress More Likely to Deliver Smaller Boy Babies

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 18, 2018 at 12:50 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mothers who suffer higher levels of stress and trauma may give birth to significantly smaller boy babies, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in The Journal of Pediatrics.
Mothers Facing Trauma, Stress More Likely to Deliver Smaller Boy Babies
Mothers Facing Trauma, Stress More Likely to Deliver Smaller Boy Babies

In the first study of its kind, researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have found significantly lower birth weights in male infants--an average decrease of 38 grams, or approximately 1.3 ounces--born to women who had been exposed to trauma at some point in their lives and who secreted higher levels of cortisol, a hormone related to stress, in late pregnancy.

Only women who had both a history of trauma and higher levels of cortisol secretion experienced lower birth weights; trauma alone was not sufficient. The association was also only seen among male babies. This is consistent with other data that shows that male fetuses are more susceptible to effects of maternal stress on intrauterine growth.

The Programming of Intergenerational Stress Mechanisms (PRISM) study provided data for the research. Information was gathered from 314 pregnant women receiving prenatal care and their children.

The women provided information on their medical history and exposure to traumatic and stressful events using the Life Stressor Checklist-Revised (LSC-R), a commonly used tool to measure lifetime exposure to stressful events particularly relevant to women.

At delivery, the subjects provided hair samples which were used to measure cortisol. Birth weight and sex of the infant were recorded.

While the mechanisms remain unclear, trauma-related stress, even when occurring long before the woman becomes pregnant, can have lasting effects on regulatory systems involved in her day-to-day response to stress, including processes related to cortisol production.

Not everyone who experiences trauma develops disruption in their biological stress response systems, but if they do, there can be health implications for both the woman and her child. Therefore, knowing about a pregnant woman's history of trauma together with stress hormone levels may identify at-risk pregnancies that may be complicated by low birth weight.

"Our study highlights that experience prior to pregnancy can shape the health of subsequent generations through the altered fetal development and pregnancy outcomes," said the study's senior author, Rosalind Wright, MD, MPH, Dean for Translational Biomedical Sciences at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

"Given the disproportionate exposure to stressors among racial minorities and women of lower socioeconomic status, there are important implications for understanding intergenerational perpetuation of health disparities and for understanding how to intervene."

Size at birth is a determinant of lifelong function, health, and disease. Minority women and those of disadvantaged socio-economic status are more likely to have low-birthweight infants. Chronic lifetime stress contributes to this risk.

"Identifying a prior history of trauma and providing interventions, for example treatment for associated mood disturbances, could lead to improved perinatal outcomes that have lifelong implications for health of mother and baby," said the study's first author, Julie Flom, MD, MPH, fellow in the Department of Allergy and Immunology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Risk of Going Preterm Increases With Physically Abused Pregnant Women

Risk of Going Preterm Increases With Physically Abused Pregnant Women

Women who are physically assaulted during pregnancy have a higher risk of preterm labor and babies being born with low birth weight, finds a new study.

Parents' Traumatic Childhood can Cause Behavioral Issues in Their Children

Parents' Traumatic Childhood can Cause Behavioral Issues in Their Children

Parents who suffered traumatic childhood experiences are more likely to have children with behavioral problems or mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, ADHD, addiction and sleep problems.

Hobbies that Help You Deal with Stress

Hobbies that Help You Deal with Stress

Stress is a part of everyone's routine life, but too much stress can take a toll on your body and mind. Choosing a hobby may help you relax and improve your mental health.

Women With Low Birth Weight at Higher Risk for Hypertension During Pregnancy

Women With Low Birth Weight at Higher Risk for Hypertension During Pregnancy

Women who were born underweight are at risk for hypertension or blood pressure during their pregnancy and this may be passed on to the next generation.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Is Your Man Moody?

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.

Women More Prone to Road Rage

Women More Prone to Road Rage

If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Andropause / Male Menopause Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Is Your Man Moody? Tired All The Time Women More Prone to Road Rage Quiz on Weight Loss Stress 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Gardner Syndrome / Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)

Gardner Syndrome / Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)

Gardner or Gardner''s syndrome, also known as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), is an autosomal ...

 Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Beetroot tea is a healthy beverage, which is extremely beneficial for high blood pressure, ...

 High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High levels of testosterone in women, also known as hyperandrogenism is an endocrine disorder ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive