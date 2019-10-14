Kidney Transplants Between People With HIV Offers Long-term Success

Overall survival and kidney graft survival rates of HIV-infected patients who received kidney transplants from deceased donors with HIV have been high even after five years

The findings of this study may help in improving the health of many with HIV having kidney diseases

It would also expand the pool of organs available for transplant

The Study

Most kidney transplants between people with HIV were found to have long-term success. Overall survival and kidney graft survival rates of HIV-infected patients who received kidney transplants from deceased donors with HIV have been high even after five years, reveals an observational study published in theThe study was a collaborative effort involving scientists from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), U.S. National Institutes of Health and the University of Cape Town, South Africa. It was also jointly supported by NIH and the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).