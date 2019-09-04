medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

EEG can Help Identify Infants Susceptible to Maternal Stress

by Iswarya on  April 9, 2019 at 3:39 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study finds that the impact of maternal stress on neurodevelopment can be detected by electroencephalography (EEG) at two months of age. The findings of the study are published in the JAMA Pediatrics.
EEG can Help Identify Infants Susceptible to Maternal Stress
EEG can Help Identify Infants Susceptible to Maternal Stress

Early adverse childhood experiences have been shown to impact later learning, behavior and physical health. The prenatal and early-infancy periods are times of particular vulnerability when experiencing early adversity because the brain and other organ systems are undergoing dramatic changes as they mature.

"The ability to detect signs of neurodevelopmental delay at such a young age could provide an opportunity to intervene early by minimizing maternal stress and providing other factors to buffer the impact on the infant," said Pat Levitt, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and director of the Saban Research Institute and Simms/Mann Chair in Developmental Neurogenetics at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

In partnership with AltaMed Community Health Pediatric clinic in Los Angeles and a community pediatric practice in Boston, mother and infant pairs were enrolled in the study soon after giving birth. When their infants were two months old, mothers filled out questionnaires to indicate their emotional state, recent life events that may have been disruptive, and overall maternal stress by the Perceived Stress Scale.

The goal of the study was to determine risk and resilience factors using different measures of infant neural activity. One technology, electroencephalography (EEG), recorded brain wave activity while the infants viewed random scenes on a video screen. Waveforms on an EEG recording can be categorized into different frequency bandwidths. Each frequency indicates varying amounts of brain circuit activity. The neural networks in infants tend to be simple since the cells and connections are just being formed. As the baby develops, the circuits become more mature and capable of greater information processing.

This increased neural development appears as activity in the gamma frequency of the EEG. The investigators found that increased maternal stress correlated with less gamma frequency activity, indicating delayed development of the brain compared to infants of mothers that reported low stress.

"It's important to recognize that this was a study of infants seeing their pediatrician for a regular check-up," said Levitt. "The stressed mothers and the non-stressed mothers shared similar demographics, such as ethnicity, age, and family income, yet babies whose mothers reported to be stressed appeared to be less neurologically developed."

An important finding reported in the article was that higher maternal education, such as high school graduation, may serve as a protective factor to buffer against the stress effect. Babies, whose mothers were under stress but had completed high school or had some college education, exhibited gamma activity indistinguishable from mothers who did not report being stressed.

The initial report conducted at two months of age is part of an ongoing longitudinal study in which the research team is performing measures on the mother-infant pairs at 6, 9, 12, and 24 months of age. They are currently analyzing the data to determine if the changes in brain development are long-lasting or if the infants may catch up over time.

Of note, nearly all of the families enrolled in Los Angeles self-identified their ethnicity as Hispanic and indicated that this was their first opportunity to participate in research. Surveys completed by the mothers showed that this was a positive experience as it allowed them regular interaction with the research team who provided information about typical developmental milestones of their infant and how to access local community resources that may provide additional support for both parent and child.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Maternal Stress During Pregnancy Impairs Child Health - Study

Stress during pregnancy can increase the risk of mental disorders and pediatric diseases in the offspring.

Maternal Stress Increases Mood Disorders Risk for Female Offspring

A study in Biological Psychiatry examines the effects of maternal cortisol levels on brain connectivity and behavior in offspring.

Maternal Stress During Conception Linked to Kid's Stress Response at Age 11

Mothers' stress levels, when they become pregnant or even before they conceive, are connected to the way their kids respond to stressful situations later in childhood.

Prenatal Maternal Stress Linked to Asthma, Autism in Children

A new study has found a link between prenatal maternal stress and symptoms of asthma and autism in children

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.

Women More Prone to Road Rage

If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Andropause / Male Menopause Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Is Your Man Moody? Tired All The Time Women More Prone to Road Rage Quiz on Weight Loss Stress 

What's New on Medindia

Organ Failure Can be Reversible: New Research

Tame your Salt Intake Smartly

Women's Eye Health and Safety Month

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive