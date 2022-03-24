About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?â€”Here's What Experts Say
Advertisement

Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say

Dr Jayashree
Written by Dr Jayashree
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 24, 2022 at 6:10 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Type 1 diabetes targets insulin-producing cells in the pancreas that control blood sugar
  • Most type 1 diabetes cases have genetic risks influenced by environmental factors
  • This predicts the onset, severity of type 1 diabetes, and helps find new treatment options

Children who develop type 1 diabetes show epigenetic changes in their immune system cells before antibodies are detected in their blood, according to the findings of two new studies published in the esteemed Diabetologia and Diabetes Care journals.

Advertisement

Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is a disorder in which the immune system improperly targets pancreatic cells known as β cells that produce the hormone insulin, which plays an important role in controlling blood sugar levels and the metabolism of carbohydrates, lipids, and proteins.

This causes a range of health problems for people with type 1 diabetes, and they become dependent on insulin injections for their survival.

Previous studies have identified numerous genetic risk factors for type 1 diabetes. However, genetic risk factors cannot fully explain the occurrence of type 1 diabetes.
Advertisement

To explain the more risk factors of type 1 diabetes, researchers have turned to the field of epigenetics, which describes how environmental and lifestyle factors can influence the expression of genes without changing the underlying DNA sequence.

Epigenetics— The New Hope

Two new studies led by researchers from Turku Bioscience at the University of Turku, Finland, collaborated with international partners to analyze longitudinal samples with deep sequencing covering the entire genome and with computational methods and artificial intelligence.

Children's risk of developing type 1 diabetes is the highest in Finland. The findings of these two studies show that in addition to genetic susceptibility, environmental factors have a great significance for developing diabetes.

The environmental factors, including viral infections, excessive hygiene, biodiversity loss, and environmental toxins, can affect the way our genes work (epigenetic changes).

"We uncovered previously unknown, early-onset epigenetic changes. They offer us new opportunities to further develop ways to identify children who have a risk of developing type 1 diabetes even before they get sick", says Prof.Riitta Lahesmaa, director of Turku Bioscience and a group leader in the InFLAMES research flagship initiative.

This finding also offers new hope to identify children with the genetic risk for developing type 1 diabetes at an early stage.

Earlier disease indicators are needed the most than the antibodies, to detect the risk so that medical professionals could intervene in the disease even sooner. This involves searching for biomarkers indicating type 1 diabetes, and epigenetic changes could be such a biomarker.

These observations on epigenetics are extremely important in the goal to develop methods and tools to prevent the onset of type 1 diabetes in children who are at risk of developing the disease.

Furthermore, the researchers cite studies that have yielded evidence that drugs that alter epigenetic changes could benefit patients with type 1 diabetes.

References :
  1. Learn the Genetics of Diabetes - https://www.diabetes.org/diabetes/genetics-diabetes
  2. Genetics and Diabetes - https://www.who.int/genomics/about/Diabetis-fin.pdf
  3. Researcg Spotlight - What Causes Type 1 Diabetes? - https://www.diabetes.org.uk/research/research-round-up/research-spotlight/research-spotlight-what-causes-type-1-diabetes

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2022 — 'Invest to End TB. Save Lives'
World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2022 — 'Invest to End TB. Save Lives'
Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)
Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Otitis Media Weaver Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Type 1 Diabetes in Children
Type 1 Diabetes in Children
Type 1 diabetes is a condition most common in children in which the pancreas stops producing and ......
Type 1 Diabetes
Type 1 Diabetes
An overview of type 1 diabetes, its contributing factors, management and adopting a healthy ......
Rotavirus Vaccine May Protect Children Against Type 1 Diabetes
Rotavirus Vaccine May Protect Children Against Type 1 Diabetes
Babies who received the recommended dose of rotavirus vaccine are not only protected against ......
Genetic Factors Found to Play Vital Role in Late Onset Type 1 Diabetes
Genetic Factors Found to Play Vital Role in Late Onset Type 1 Diabetes
A first study on diabetes and the underlying genetic cause confirms the role of certain genes that ....
Otitis Media
Otitis Media
Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany t...
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)