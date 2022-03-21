About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?
Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?

Dr Jayashree
Written by Dr Jayashree
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 21, 2022 at 3:09 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Lifestyle choices and oral hygiene care play a major role in the oral health condition
  • But the strength, size, and alignment of teeth and gum are influenced by genetic makeup
  • Despite these factors, healthy habits and a proper dental hygiene result in good oral health

Genes also have a role to play in oral health status besides poor lifestyle choices and inadequate oral hygiene care regime, according to recent research by Anthropology and Dentistry.

Proper oral hygiene practices, eating habits, and a routine visit to the dentist are important to keep the mouth healthy and steer clear of potential oral health concerns.

Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?

No matter how good your oral hygiene habits are, it is important to realize that genetics really can play a role in the health of your teeth and gums.

Even recent reports indicate a close relation between tooth decay and genetics in several essential ways.

Lack of Strength in Teeth and Gum

Genetics decides several things about oral health. Genes are the main factor that affects the tooth structure and increases the occurrence of tooth decay.
Enamel is the protective layer that covers the tooth surface and keeps intruding substances way from the tooth surface. It is also considered the hardest substance in the human body, harder than bone.

Genes determine how soft or hard the enamel on your teeth is. Softer the tooth enamel, it is easier for bacteria to enter your teeth.

This is the role of genetics —very important because once enamel starts to break down, teeth become more susceptible to damage, decay, loss, infections, and other complications.

Another recent study found out that poor oral hygiene promotes the growth of bacteria that cause gum disease and fastens the aging of the oral bacteria than previously assumed.

The presence of good oral bacteria and the beneficial anti-inflammatory molecules are dramatically reduced within 24 to 72 hours of oral hygiene being disrupted, according to a study by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Other Ways to Influence Oral Health

The shape of teeth and mouth are also governed by genes. In many instances, children inherit the same jawline or size as their parents. Therefore, it is a possibility that children may have the same oral health issues as their parents.

Genetics also determine how much mineral saliva you produce, which aids in helping teeth to stay strong, healthy, and fight off acid erosion.

Acid erosion refers to acidic food and beverages (especially soda, fruit juice, and wine) that soften your tooth's surface.

The problem with acid erosion is that it leaves your teeth in a state where a tooth can experience physical damage much easier and weakens the primary and natural defense.

Heredity influences dental health when it comes to gum disease. However, you are still more susceptible to gum disease as a result of poor oral hygiene over genetic makeup.

Some studies show that gum disease risk increases if you have a specific gene or if your family has a history of weakened/poor immune responses. No matter what, lifestyle choices and the oral hygiene care routine you follow can make a big difference.

Regular Care Works Beyond Genes

Dr. Mohender Narula, dental expert & co-founder, MyDentalPlan Healthcare told IANS, "Oral disease such as gingivitis can be hereditarily transferred and needs extra attention if the family has a history. Although, regardless of our genetic makeup, oral problems like cavities are preventable."

Although genetics influence the oral health outcome, good lifestyle habits and oral hygiene care are very important for oral health. Aside from brushing twice a day, it is also important to visit the dentist twice a year.

Here are some lifestyle habits to follow that can prevent oral diseases:
  • Avoid eating foods that are high in sugar as they lead to tooth decay.
  • Don't forget to clean your tongue once after brushing your teeth.
  • Smoking is not good for oral health, so quit smoking to avoid gum disease.
  • Eat a diet that contains a lot of vitamins and minerals for good oral health.
Regardless of diet, how frequently you visit the dentist, your own personal oral hygiene care routine will play a large part in determining your overall oral health.

Even if your family history has no issues with oral health, you will still run into oral health problems if you neglect to practice regular oral hygiene. Genetics play a part, but it does not define your dental health.

References:
  1. Genetics and Oral Health - (https://www.ada.org/resources/research/science-and-research-institute/oral-health-topics/genetics-and-oral-health)
  2. Genes Are Key to Oral Health & Beyond - (https://www.nidcr.nih.gov/news-events/nidcr-news/2019/genes-are-key-oral-health-beyond)
  3. Genetic Testing and Your Dental Health - (https://www.mouthhealthy.org/en/az-topics/g/genetics-and-dental-health)


Source: Medindia
What's New on Medindia
World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) 2022 — 'We Decide'
World Oral Health Day 2022 —
World Sleep Day 2022 —
