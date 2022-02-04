Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?

Eating atleast two or more servings of avocado every week supports heart health. Substituting avocado for fat-containing foods like butter, cheese, or processed meats also lowers the risk of heart attack and stroke events, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly half of all Americans have at least one of the three major risk factors that can lead to heart disease.