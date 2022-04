Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?

Advertisement

Delicious Findings

New Snack Options

Eating two servings of avocados a week linked to lower risk of cardiovascular disease - (https://newsroom.heart.org/news/eating-two-servings-of-avocados-a-week-linked-to-lower-risk-of-cardiovascular-disease?preview=ee59) New look at nutrition research identifies 10 features of a heart-healthy eating pattern - (https://newsroom.heart.org/news/new-look-at-nutrition-research-identifies-10-features-of-a-heart-healthy-eating-pattern) Avocado - (https://www.britannica.com/plant/avocado)

You may have heard that avocados are high in calories and fats. But that's not completely true. Avocados contain dietary fiber and monounsaturated fat (healthy fats) that protects the heart from external damage.It also contains a nutrient calledThough previous research has shown avocados have a positive impact on heart disease risk factors including high cholesterol , there is no evidence about its impact on cardiovascular health To explore that, researchers studied the positive association between higher avocado consumption and lower cardiovascular events, such as coronary heart disease and stroke For 30 years, they followed more than 68,780 women (ages 30-55 years) from the Nurses' Health Study and more than 41,700 men (ages 40-75 years) from the Health Professionals Follow-up Study.All study participants were free of cancer, coronary heart disease, and stroke at the start of the study and living in the United States.said Lorena S. Pacheco, PhD, MPH, RDN, lead author of the study and a postdoctoral research fellow in the nutrition department at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.Researchers documented 9,185 coronary heart disease events and 5,290 strokes during more than 30 years of follow-up. Researchers assessed participants' diet using food frequency questionnaires given at the beginning of the study and then every four years.They calculated avocado intake from a questionnaire item that asked about the amount consumed and frequency. One serving equals half of an avocado or a half cup of avocado.The analysis found that study participants whocompared to those who never or rarely ate avocados.Based on statistical modeling, replacing half a serving daily of margarine, butter, egg, yogurt, cheese, or processed meats such as bacon with the same amount of avocado was associated with a 16% to 22% lower risk of cardiovascular disease events.Substituting half a serving a day of avocado for the equivalent amount of olive oil , nuts, and other plant oils showed no additional benefit.No significant associations were noted between stroke risk and how much avocado was eaten.The study's results suggest replacing certain spreads and saturated fat-containing foods, such as cheese and processed meats, with avocado. Physicians and other health care practitioners such as registered dietitians should also discuss the benefits of avocados with their patients.The findings also align with the American Heart Association's guidance to follow the Mediterranean diet . This dietary pattern focuses on fruits, vegetables, grains, beans, fish, and other healthy foods and plant-based fats such as olive, canola, sesame, and other non-tropical oils.Strategies that improve intake of AHA-recommended healthy diets, such as the Mediterranean diet, that are rich in vegetables and fruits, need to be improved in the future.Although no one food is the solution to routinely eating a healthy diet, this study shows that avocados have possible health benefits.Source: Medindia