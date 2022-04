Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children

Disinfectants and Pregnancy

Curb the Use of Disinfectants During Pregnancy

Microbiome-mediated (gut and skin microflora of the mother and subsequently the child being affected by disinfectants)

Immune-mediated (prenatal chemical exposure may trigger the fetal immune responses)

Postnatal exposure (children exposed to disinfectant from their mother's skin)

Bias (mothers who use medical disinfectants frequently are likely to be more medically knowledgeable and have better access to healthcare).

Toxic Chemicals to Prevent During Pregnancy

Mercury from contaminated fish consumption and coal combustion.

Bisphenol-A (BPA) polycarbonate and perfluorochemicals through plastics, food, and packages.

Pesticide exposure through foods, and agriculture use.

Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs —banned substance) through certain fishes and waterways.

Lead exposure through house paints, battery, or welding.

Plastics, dyes, and detergent exposure may even cause miscarriages.

Cigarette smokes including second hand.

"Given the current increased use of disinfectants to prevent new coronavirus infections, it is of great public health importance to consider whether prenatal disinfectant exposure is a risk for the development of allergic diseases," say the study authors.The study analyzed 78,915 mother-child pairs who were enrolled in the Japan Environment and Children's Study between January 2011 and March 2014. The children were evaluated for their risk of allergic diseases (asthma, eczema, and food allergies) at the age of 3 years.It was found thatwhen compared to those who never used disinfectants.Moreover, mothers who were exposed to disinfectants daily had ain their children when compared to those who were never exposed.Hence prenatal exposure to disinfectants and the odds of developing allergic conditions was an exposure-dependent relationship. However, no significant link was established between food allergies and disinfectant use.As the study was observational, the cause for it was not identified, thereby opening the scope for multiple causal mechanisms like:However, further research is required to overcome other study limitations like the self-reported history of disinfectant use and specificity not known.conclude the authors.Other toxic chemicals exposure during pregnancy that may increase the offspring's risks for several disorders and diseases include:Source: Medindia