Mosquitoes can Become Smart Enough to Sense Insect Repellents — Here’s How

New sensing experiment

Most mosquito repellents applied on the skin evaporate, blocking a mosquito's sense of smell, preventing it from finding its target.But sometimes mosquitoes escape from interacting with insect repellents. Knowing how this happens can lead to developing new and effective ways of avoiding mosquito bites.In previous studies it was seen that mosquitoes' smell sensing cells stop working when they are forced to produce extra receptors on the surface of the cell. Whereas in fruit flies, when new odor sensors are produced, they fly away from a certain smell.This difference made researchers suspect whether mosquitoes have the same reaction as fruit flies when new odor sensors are given.says Christopher Potter, PhD, associate professor of neuroscience at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.First, researchers tested if female Anopheles mosquitoes, which transmit parasites that cause malaria in humans could push odor sensing cells into a similar expression to fruit flies when triggered by smell released from insect repellents applied on the skin.But they found that theLater, researchers did additional experiments to find whether changes in gene level could make this work. They found thatcompared with unmodified mosquitoes.This odor sensor shutdown may be a kind of safeguarding mechanism in mosquitoes, ensuring that only one type of odorant receptor is expressed at a single time.Since smell sensing systems continue to develop into adulthood of mosquitoes eight days after hatching, they might be ready to adapt to changes in their smell sensors based on their surrounding environment.Using this type of compliance in a mosquito's smell sensing cells may allow the mosquito to adapt to its odor environment. Researchers are conducting experiments to test this theory.They also hope that the current findings may be helpful to invent methods that can trick the mosquitoes not preferring the smell of humans.Source: Medindia