10 Features of a Heart-healthy Eating Pattern

by Dr Jayashree on November 3, 2021 at 11:56 PM
10 Features of a Heart-healthy Eating Pattern

The American Heart Association has outlined 10 key features of a heart-healthy eating pattern in a new scientific statement that emphasizes the importance of overall dietary patterns rather than individual foods or nutrients and underscores the critical role of nutrition in all stages of life.

These features are published in the Association's flagship journal Circulation.

A dietary pattern refers to the balance, variety, amounts, and combination of foods and beverages regularly eaten. The statement emphasizes the importance of looking at the total dietary pattern rather than "good" or "bad" individual foods or nutrients.

"We can all benefit from a heart-healthy dietary pattern regardless of the stage of life, and it is possible to design one that is consistent with personal preferences, lifestyles, and cultural customs. It does not need to be complicated, time-consuming, expensive or unappealing," said Chair of the scientific statement writing group Alice H. Lichtenstein, D.Sc., FAHA, senior scientist and director of the Cardiovascular Nutrition Team at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University in Boston.
The statement emphasizes that it is possible to follow a heart-healthy dietary pattern regardless of whether food is prepared at home, ordered in a restaurant or online, or purchased as a prepared meal.

The statement details 10 features of a dietary pattern to promote heart health:

• Balance food and calorie intake with physical activity to maintain a healthy weight

• Choose a wide variety and eat plenty of fruits and vegetables to get a full range of nutrients from food rather than supplements

• Choose whole grains and other foods made up mostly of whole grains

• Include healthy sources of lean and/or high-fiber protein such as plant proteins (nuts and legumes), fish or seafood, low fat or non-fat dairy, lean cuts of meat, and limit red and processed meats

• Use liquid non-tropical plant oils such as olive or sunflower oils

• Choose minimally processed foods rather than ultra-processed foods as much as possible

• Minimize intake of beverages and foods with added sugars

• Choose or prepare foods with little or no salt

• Limit alcohol consumption; if you don't drink, do not start

• Apply this guidance no matter where food is prepared or consumed

Processed foods include meats that are preserved by smoking, curing, or adding chemical preservatives and plant-based foods that have added salt, sugar, or fats.

Many processed types of meat are high in salt, saturated fat, and cholesterol. Research shows that replacing processed meat with other protein sources is associated with lower death rates.

Ultra-processed foods are those that go beyond added salt, sweeteners, or fat to also include artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives that promote shelf stability, preserve texture and increase palatability.

Other benefits:

A heart-healthy diet and healthy lifestyle behaviors such as regular physical activity and avoiding exposure to tobacco products are key from childhood throughout adulthood to lower the heart disease risk.

Women who eat a heart-healthy diet can reduce heart disease risk factors, which may help to prevent unhealthy weight gain in their children.

Evidence shows that the prevention of childhood obesity is key to preserving and prolonging heart health throughout the life span. Later in life, people who eat a heart-healthy diet have slower age-related declines in thinking abilities and memory.

For the first time, the issue of sustainability is included in the Association's dietary guidelines. Commonly consumed animal products, particularly red meat (beef, lamb, pork, veal, venison, or goat), have the largest environmental impact in terms of water and land usage and contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions.

Hence, shifting reliance from meat to plant proteins can help to improve individual health and the environment.

However not all sustainable diets are heart-healthy. For example, if a plant-based diet includes lots of refined carbohydrates and added sugars, the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease increases.

The dietary guidance discusses several challenges that can make it harder to adopt or maintain a heart-healthy diet. These include:

• Widespread dietary misinformation from the Internet

• A lack of nutrition education in grade schools and medical schools

• Food and nutrition insecurity - According to references cited in the statement, an estimated 37 million Americans had limited or unstable access to safe and nutritious foods in 2020

• Structural racism and neighborhood segregation

• Targeted marketing of unhealthy foods and beverages

Creating an environment that promotes and supports adherence to heart-healthy dietary patterns among all individuals is a public health imperative.

On an individual level, the new statement reinforces a 2020 American Heart Association statement for health care professionals that encouraged routine assessment of patients' dietary quality and inclusion of this information in the medical record so there is follow-up at the next appointment.



Source: Medindia
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth this Diwali
Auditory Symptoms - New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
More News on:
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Diet, Lifestyle and Heart Disease
The correlation between diet, lifestyle and heart disease. The importance of balanced diet life ......
Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery ....
Red Flag Symptoms You Must Never Ignore
Any deviation from normal health can cause symptoms, some of which are ominous and need immediate .....
Cardiac Rehabilitation
Do you know how cardiac rehabilitation could help cardiac patients and why it is so effective? Read ...
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....

