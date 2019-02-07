Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in India: Could Litchi be the Culprit?

, Nipah virus, Chandipura virus, and enteroviruses. Of these, JEV is
the most common cause of AES in India, which accounts for up to 35 percent of
cases. It can also be caused by certain chemicals and toxins. Its symptoms
include fever, headache, vomiting, memory loss, personality changes, dementia,
seizures, coma, and even death.
In fact, between 2008 and 2014, there have been over 44,000 cases and
around 6,000 deaths from AES in India, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Changing Landscape of Acute
Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in India
The patterns of AES in India, based on the causative agent, have changed
appreciably over the years, which are briefly highlighted below:
- Pre-1975: JEV was incriminated in only a few AES cases
- 1975-1999: Major cause of AES was JEV
- 2000-2010: Major causes of AES were Chandipura virus, Nipah virus and enteroviruses
- Post-2010: Major cause of AES has been litchi toxin,
primarily in northern India
Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) Outbreak in Bihar
In the current AES outbreak in
Bihar
, cases have been detected in 12 districts, including
Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, and Vaishali, with Muzaffarpur being the worst
affected. Poor children below the age of 10 years have been affected. They are
usually fine while going to sleep, but wake up in the morning with high fever,
vomiting, convulsions, and seizures, with one-in-three cases, resulting in
death within 24 to 36 hours. Over the past decade, more than 1,350 children
have died from AES in Bihar, with a record number of 355 in 2014. As of Friday
28th
June, 2019, the death toll in Muzaffarpur stands at 133.
Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in India - The
Litchi Connection
AES is generally associated with JEV, which is spread by the bite of
infected Culex
mosquitoes. However,
in the current outbreak in Bihar there is hardly any evidence that JEV was
involved (only two cases of JEV have been detected). So, there has been a focus
on litchis
as a possible causative agent, based on
circumstantial evidence.
Outbreaks of AES are not new to the region. They have occurred since
1995 during the summertime in and around Muzaffarpur, which coincides with the
litchi season. Muzaffarpur is sometimes regarded as India's 'Lichi Paradise' as
there are numerous litchi orchards in the region, producing huge quantities of
the fruit. This is also one of the poorest regions in India. Therefore, it is
highly likely that poor, malnourished, children could consume excess amounts of
litchis on an empty stomach out of sheer hunger.
Where Else Has Litchi been Incriminated?
It is not just
India, where litchi has been incriminated as a causative agent of AES.
Outbreaks of AES have also been observed in litchi-growing regions of Bangladesh
and Vietnam. For example, in 2012, a major outbreak was reported from Dinajpur
district in northern Bangladesh. AES outbreaks have also been reported from the
Bac Giang Province in northern Vietnam since the end of the 1990s, which
coincided with the litchi harvesting season. Other countries where there is the concern
of AES arising from
litchi toxicity
include southern China, northern Thailand, the Terai
of the Central and Eastern Development Regions of Nepal, and the Cordillera
Autonomous Region of the Philippines.
Mechanism of Action of Litchi Toxicity
A research study conducted in 2017 identified two toxins in litchi seed,
called methylene cyclopropyl acetic acid (MCPA) and methylene cyclopropyl
glycine (MCPG). Both toxins block a metabolic pathway called gluconeogenesis,
which synthesizes glucose from non-glucose sources such as proteins and fats,
thereby helping the body to maintain adequate blood sugar levels. However,
since the toxins stop gluconeogenesis, blood sugar levels plummet, resulting in severe hypoglycemia
.
Hypoglycemia is accompanied by aminoacidemia, which results in brain damage due
to the development of full-blown AES.
Litchi - Just the 'Tip of the Iceberg'
It should be noted
that people residing in the litchi-growing areas of Bihar, such as Muzaffarpur
- often called the 'litchi bowl' of India - live in abject poverty, often
struggling to find two square meals a day. Under these circumstances, it is but
natural that children of these families eat litchis on an empty stomach. Since
these children are severely malnourished, their blood sugar levels are already
low due to depletion of glycogen reserves in the liver, thereby necessitating
gluconeogenesis. However, since the litchi toxins (MCPA and MCPG) block
gluconeogenesis, it results in brain damage due to a condition called
hypoglycemic encephalopathy - a manifestation of AES. This does not happen in
healthy, well-nourished children, who have adequate glycogen reserves in the
liver to replenish the low blood glucose levels. Therefore, it becomes apparent
that it is not just the litchis, but also malnourishment arising from severe
poverty that is responsible for the fate of these unfortunate children.
Human Tragedy - More Than Meets the Eye!
There are multiple
factors at play that are responsible for the deaths of 133 children in
Muzaffarpur, so far. Litchi
is just one factor that acted as a trigger, while the underlying causes are
many, which have widespread ramifications. Some of these are highlighted below:
- Poor Health Index:
Bihar has the highest number (48.3%) of stunted children below 5 years
in India. Moreover, almost 60 percent of children are anemic and 43
percent are underweight. This has resulted in an overall low malnutrition index for the state
- Poverty:
Poverty is at the root of many social evils. For example, as per the 2018
Global Hunger Index, India ranked 103rd out of 119 qualifying
countries, which is but a reflection of the level of poverty in the
country
- Illiteracy:
This is still a major problem in India, despite concerted efforts by the
government and other agencies. As a result of illiteracy, parents can't
read or understand the information in pamphlets distributed by health
workers
- Government
Inaction: The Bihar Government carries out encephalitis awareness
drives in Muzaffarpur and adjoining districts every year at this time,
which has led to a significant reduction of AES cases in recent years. But
this year the awareness campaign didn't take place due to the General
Elections, which has had a major negative impact on the outbreak
- Poor
Healthcare Facilities: Many of the deaths could have been averted if
there had been better health infrastructure. For example, at the Sri
Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), where most of the deaths
occurred, there are not enough beds in the ICU, shortage of staff and
equipment, as well as frequent power cuts. Importantly, there is also an
acute shortage of dextrose solution, which is life-saving in cases of
hypoglycemic encephalopathy
- Shortage of
Doctors: Althoughthe World
Health Organization (WHO) recommends 1 doctor per 1,000 patients, the
Indian average is 1 doctor per 11,082 patients, whereas in Bihar this
stands at 1 doctor per 28,391 patients - the worst in India!
- Lack of
Awareness: There is a lack of awareness among parents about the
importance of balanced diets and general hygiene in disease prevention.
This primarily arises from being illiterate
- Misinformation:
A lot of confusion has been created due to the spread of misinformation
about the outbreak among the families of the affected children, which has
led to a public outcry
Should Economic Losses be Equated to Lives
Lost?
In the midst of
this grave human tragedy, there is the talk of the loss to the litchi industry
in Bihar. Market experts have estimated that the industry has suffered almost
INR 1 billion in revenue this season, with litchi prices falling below 50
percent. They have also indicated that some countries like USA, UK, Australia,
United Arab Emirates (UAE), and New Zealand have temporarily stopped importing
litchi juice from India. However, it should be noted that financial losses are
not permanent and can be recovered once again, but the loss of human lives is
permanent, which cannot be brought back. Hence, it is rather inhuman to talk of
economic losses when human lives are at stake.
Conclusion
From the foregoing discussion, it is evident that
there is a direct link between AES and litchis, as it is the toxins present in
this fruit that are directly responsible for precipitating the condition.
Nevertheless, there are also many other factors that indirectly contribute to
the problem, with litchi merely acting as a trigger.
