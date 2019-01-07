Organ Donation Drive in India Led by Youngsters

The process of seeking consent for organ donation becomes easier if the family approached has a young member as part of it, the experts say.says Vaibhav Sanghvi, a second-year engineering student of D J Sanghavi College in Juhu. Vaibhav and his family had consented to donate his mother's organs after she was declared brain dead in 2016, a month after his 10grade results were declared., an NGO that has been organizing awareness drives in schools and colleges, says that the youth are more proactive and keen to adopt new ideas.he commented. The Foundation also launched last year, the 'Angels of Change' a program that aims to spread awareness among the youth.said Dr. Hemal Kanvinde of MOHAN Foundation.Dr. Vasanthi Ramesh, Director of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), agrees and says,Awareness drives targeting the youth are being organized by the government organizations like the Regional Organ and Tissue Organization (ROTTO), State Organ and Tissue Organization (SOTTO) and the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centres.Director of the ROTTO - Western Region, Dr. Astrid Lobo Gajiwala said,said Dr. Ram Narain, CEO of Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.Source: Medindia