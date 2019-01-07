Organ Donation Drive in India Led by Youngsters

An
Intensivist from Fortis Hospital, Dr. Rahul Pandit elucidates this point with
an example. Deeyan Udani, a 7-year old, Sydney-based boy who had suffered from
brain death in 2016 while on a visit to India, went on to donate his organs.
saidDr. Pandit.
The process
of seeking consent for organ donation becomes easier if the family approached
has a young member as part of it, the experts say. "My brother and I had heard about organ donation and felt it would be
the best thing. We were saving lives,"
says Vaibhav Sanghvi, a second-year
engineering student of D J Sanghavi College in Juhu. Vaibhav and his family had
consented to donate his mother's organs after she was declared brain dead in
2016, a month after his 10th-
grade results were declared.
Dr. Sunil
Shroff of MOHAN Foundation
, an NGO that has been organizing
awareness drives in schools and colleges, says that the youth are more
proactive and keen to adopt new ideas. "Despite
the stigma, we see the youth is willing to donate,"
he commented. The Foundation
also launched last year, the 'Angels of Change' a program that aims to spread
awareness among the youth. "Teaching just
15 youngsters means the message reaches up to 60 people in a short time,"
said Dr. Hemal Kanvinde of MOHAN Foundation.
Dr. Vasanthi
Ramesh, Director of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), agrees and says, "Wherever
the youth are involved, they have an exponential effect. When a youngster
convinces his family, everyone listens."
Awareness
drives targeting the youth are being organized by the government organizations
like the Regional Organ and Tissue Organization (ROTTO), State
Organ and Tissue Organization (SOTTO) and the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centres.
Director of
the ROTTO - Western Region, Dr. Astrid Lobo Gajiwala said, "When we talk to young people, they are open to the idea. They are
willing to pledge."
"The Indian social structure has traditionally
been such that whatever elders say is followed. But this is changing as youth
are emerging as influencers. They are logical and vocal. For issues needing
heightened awareness, youth play a stellar role,"
said Dr.
Ram Narain, CEO of Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.
Source: Medindia