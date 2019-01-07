Apple-shaped Body Puts Postmenopausal Women at Risk of Heart Disease

.
Dr
Qi said: "Our
findings suggest that postmenopausal women,
despite having normal weight, could have varying risk of cardiovascular disease
because of different fat distributions around either their middle or their legs. In addition to overall
body weight control, people may also need to pay attention to their regional
body fat, even those who have a healthy body weight and normal BMI".
- According to their calculations, if
among 1000 women who maintained their leg fat constant but reduced the
amount of fat around their middle from more than 37% to less than 27%,
about six cases of heart disease could be prevented annually, which
translates to about 111 cases over the 18 year period of the study
- Similarly, if among 1000 women who
maintained their trunk constant but raised their leg fat from below 42% to
more than 49%, around 3 heart disease cases could be avoided annually or
60 cases over the 18-year period.
Dr Qui
said:
"Our findings highlight the need for using anthropometric measures that
better reflect regional fat distribution to identify increased risk of
cardiovascular disease. These are important research directions for future
population studies."
Possible
Mechanism By which
Increased Leg Fat Reduces Heart Disease Risk
- The reasons why increased leg fat
may be cardioprotective remain unclear, but it may be that fat stored in legs does not
affect other parts of the body
- Notably, previous studies have shown
that increased fat around internal organs can also increase inflammation,
poor blood sugar control, high cholesterol, all of which increase heart
disease risk
Scope &
Limitations of Study
- The study
included only postmenopausal women with excess body fat and it is unclear if
the associations can be applied to younger women and men with relatively
lower body fat overall
- For future research, it may be
useful to employ tools that accurately reflect body fat distribution (DXA
scan) to identify risk of cardiovascular disease
- However, based on the study
findings, it may be too early to advise DXA scans to screen for heart
disease risk in the normal weight population
- Measuring waist and hip circumference and
their ratio may be more informative than BMI alone
- Postmenopausal
women undergo changes in their metabolism and body shape and may actually
have more fat around their internal organs than under the skin which are
not readily measurable
- Also genetic
factors and lifestyle modifications such as diet and exercise may
influence the outcome
- The team emphasize that the study
has only found an association but not a causal relationship between body fat distribution and
heart disease risk
Future Plans
The
team plan to
study
the influence of dietary habits on fat distribution in these women, and
evaluate whether food habits might alter multiple health risks including
cancer, heart disease and premature death, by affecting body fat distribution.
In summary, the findings of the study suggest that pear-shaped
distribution of body fat in postmenopausal women is better, but apple shaped
distribution may be associated with higher risk of heart disease even in normal
weight postmenopausal women.
References :
