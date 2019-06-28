Natural Looking Hair Made From Stem Cells

The details of the research presented at the annual meeting
of the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) and won a Merit
Award. This technology has been licensed by a newly created company, Stemson
Therapeutics.
What are Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells?
- Pluripotent stem
cells are a type of cells that have the ability to become any type of cell
or tissue found in the human body
- Induced
pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) are a type of pluripotent stem cell that can
be made from human adult cells such as fibroblasts found in the skin or
peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) by genetic
engineering technology in stem cell labs
- Generation of
iPSCs potentially
creates an unlimited supply of any type of human tissue or cell that can
be used for treatment and research purposes
- Induced
pluripotent stem cells became widely popular since they are an alternative
to embryonic stem cells which also have the ability to become any human
cell type.
- Embryonic stem
cells derived from frozen human embryos is considered unethical by many
people
Growing
Natural Looking Hair in the Lab
- First the study
team used induced pluripotent stem cells to create a dermal papilla cell
- The dermal
papilla cell is found within the hair follicle, and controls hair growth, including hair length and
thickness, and growth cycle
- The protocol
followed in this study used a
combination of mouse hair follicular epithelial cells and human dermal papilla
cells
- The tests were
carried out in immunodeficient mice lacking body hair
- The process uses
a 3D biodegradable scaffold made of dissolvable material
- The scaffold
regulates the direction of hair growth and helps the stem cells get
incorporated within the skin, which is a tough barrier
Using their protocol, the team has successfully created
natural looking hair in immunodeficient mice using dermal papilla from induced
pluripotent stem cells.
Alexey Terskikh, Ph.D., associate professor in Sanford
Burnham Prebys' and also the co-founder and chief scientific officer of
Stemson Therapeutics,
said: "Our new
protocol described today overcomes key technological challenges that kept our
discovery from real-world use. Now we have a robust, highly controlled
method for generating natural-looking hair that grows through the skin using an
unlimited source of human iPSC-derived dermal papilla cells. This is a critical
breakthrough in the development of cell-based hair-loss therapies and the
regenerative medicine field."
In 2015, Terskikh managed to grow hair under mouse skin
using dermal papilla-derived from human pluripotent stem cells, but the process was
uncontrolled and needed more refinement, which they have achieved in their
current research.
Scope of the Study & Ongoing Research
- Using the
patient's blood, iPSCs can be engineered which can be
used to give an unlimited supply of the desired cell or tissue
- Generation of
hair follicular epithelial cells (in this study mouse epithelial cells
were used along with iPSC derived dermal papilla cells) from human iPSCs
is presently ongoing in the study team's lab
- Using human
iPSC-derived both hair follicular
epithelial as well as dermal papilla cells will help in the formation of completely human hair follicles, that can be transplanted into patients
According to Richard Chaffoo, a triple board-certified
plastic surgeon and founder of La Jolla Hair MD and consultant to Stemson
Therapeutics. "I am eager to advance this groundbreaking technology,
which could improve the lives of millions of people who struggle with hair
loss."
In summary, induced pluripotent stem cells (
iPSCs) can
be used to create natural looking hair that can
be used to treat patients struggling with hair loss,
a breakthrough that could
potentially change hair loss treatments.
