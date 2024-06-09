Government Urged to Address Emerging Infectious Diseases and NCDs



‘The average #lifespan of Indians has surged to nearly 71 years for males and 73 years for females, a significant rise from 34 years recorded in 1947. #infectiousdiseases #communicablediseases ’

Improvements in Mortality Rates Highlighted

Status of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in India - (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1796435)

India has made substantial strides in healthcare; however, prioritizing the management of emerging infectious diseases and non-communicable diseases ( ) is imperative.Talking to IANS, Dr Ishwar Gilada, Secretary General People's Health Organisation-India said that the healthcare sector in the country has made "good progress", especially in maternal and child health and tuberculosis."The infant mortality rate, under five, and maternal mortality rates have come down sizeable," he added.Yet the most important thing is “primary healthcare infrastructure”, which needs to be improved with "better manpower and access to medicines"."A lot of infectious diseases are emerging. We also have issues related to HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria in the country", that need to be tackled, said Dr Gilada, who also heads the Organised Medicine Academic Guild (OMAG).However, "we are still short of 10 years if we want to compare ourselves with the richer countries and bigger countries".Further, Dr Gilada also highlighted the rise in lifestyle-related non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like hypertension, diabetes, obesity; and tobacco problems that increase the risk of cancers. He also called for "having equity in care", to boost healthcare for people from lower socioeconomic status.Source-IANS