About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Government Urged to Address Emerging Infectious Diseases and NCDs

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 9 2024 9:07 PM

Government Urged to Address Emerging Infectious Diseases and NCDs
India has made substantial strides in healthcare; however, prioritizing the management of emerging infectious diseases and non-communicable diseases () is imperative.
Talking to IANS, Dr Ishwar Gilada, Secretary General People's Health Organisation-India said that the healthcare sector in the country has made "good progress", especially in maternal and child health and tuberculosis.

Take Charge of Your Health
Take Charge of Your Health
A report from India indicates a surge in cancer rates among young Indians. Approximately 75% are overweight, with obesity rates doubling from 9% in 2016 to 20% in 2023.

Improvements in Mortality Rates Highlighted

"The infant mortality rate, under five, and maternal mortality rates have come down sizeable," he added.Yet the most important thing is “primary healthcare infrastructure”, which needs to be improved with "better manpower and access to medicines".

"A lot of infectious diseases are emerging. We also have issues related to HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria in the country", that need to be tackled, said Dr Gilada, who also heads the Organised Medicine Academic Guild (OMAG).

However, "we are still short of 10 years if we want to compare ourselves with the richer countries and bigger countries".

Diet in Tuberculosis
Diet in Tuberculosis
Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.
Further, Dr Gilada also highlighted the rise in lifestyle-related non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like hypertension, diabetes, obesity; and tobacco problems that increase the risk of cancers. He also called for "having equity in care", to boost healthcare for people from lower socioeconomic status.

Reference:
  1. Status of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in India - (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1796435)
Source-IANS
Efforts to Decrease Infectious Diseases Must Cater to Older Kids
Efforts to Decrease Infectious Diseases Must Cater to Older Kids
In low- and middle-income countries, more than 50% of deaths among kids and teenagers are caused by infectious diseases.
Life Expectancy or Longevity Calculator
Life Expectancy or Longevity Calculator
We all wish to live a long and fruitful life. The life expectancy calculator may just be what the doctor ordered for those curious to know their life expectancy.

Recommended Readings
Latest Indian Health News
View All
Advertisement