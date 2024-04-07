Take Charge of Your Health: Top Cardiologist's Advice

Mounting Non-Communicable Diseases in India



‘Over 50% of heart patients in India experience silent #heartattacks, primarily linked to #highbloodpressure. #hypertension #worldhealthday ’

In honor of World Health Day, renowned cardiologist Devi Shetty emphasized the importance of individuals taking charge of their health by undergoing preventive checkups annually. Observed annually on April 7th, World Health Day aims to promote awareness of health issues. This year's theme, 'My Health, My Right,' underscores the significance of universal access to quality healthcare."You should become custodian of your health. You should feel responsible for your health and do the right things. You have only one body that God has given you. You can change your car or house, but you cannot change your body. Once you ruin, it's very difficult to reverse," Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health, told IANS.He said this even as India is seeing mounting cases of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, among a host of others like obesity and mental health issues.Hypertension incidence increased from 9 percent in 2016 to 13 percent in 2023, ( ) while two of three Indians or 66 percent are in the pre-hypertensive stage. In addition, the data also showed that one in 10 people have uncontrolled diabetes and one in three are prediabetic."You go out in major cities around seven o'clock or eight o'clock and just look around what people are doing. Everyone is eating, and it has become an entertainment. And then you see young people struggling with obesity. The root cause of most of the problems is sedentary life and exotic food, which is available at low cost," the doctor said.Recently,"The fit athletic people, unfortunately, do not know their fitness, and the heart cases have nothing to do with how fit the people are. It is because more than 50 percent of heart patients do not have symptoms. And the first thing they know is a major heart attack and a small percentage of them even die," Shetty said.The cardiologist said that the rising heart attack cases are not related to Covid-19 and that in most cases, the people had a pre-existing disease. To prevent this "every adult Indian must go for an annual preventive health checkup"."Preventive checkup is the only option we have. If somebody develops a heart attack that is evidence of failure of modern medicine. If individuals take the responsibility for a preventive checkup, where they can easily see their blood pressure, blood readings, hemoglobin, blood sugar, then most of the problems will be resolved," Dr Shetty said.Source-IANS